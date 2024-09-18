Hacks star Jean Smart is Host of the September 28 premiere, and many beloved past Hosts are returning for the show's 50th season.

When Saturday Night Live returns for Season 50 on September 28, 2024, it'll kick off a momentous time for the long-running sketch show: It's both the beginning of a fresh season and a celebration of 50 years on NBC, culminating in a three-hour primetime special in February. As the show welcomes three new Featured Players to its cast — Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline — it will also bring an array of familiar faces back to 30 Rock's Studio 8H to host.

But the premiere will welcome a comedy veteran in an exciting SNL hosting debut: Emmy-winning Hacks star Jean Smart.

We'll see the return of a well-received Season 49 Host and a Season 49 Musical Guest who's pulled double duty in the past, as well as a beloved Five-Timers Club member who started out as an SNL writer.

Learn more about everyone who's hosting SNL Season 50 below.

Every Host of SNL Season 50 for 2023-2024

September 28: Jean Smart

Jean Smart attends the 'Hacks' season 3 premiere as part of the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 9, 2024. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Musical Guest: Jelly Roll

Jean Smart is an actress who first rose to fame as Charlene Frazier Stillfield on the 1980s sitcom Designing Women, and recently won her sixth Emmy for her role as Deborah Vance on the series Hacks (another SNL connection: Hannah Einbinder, her co-star, is the daughter of original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman).

A comedic and dramatic actress, Smart's many TV credits include starring roles in Fargo Season 2, the Watchmen series, Legion, and Mare of Easttown.

It will be Smart's first time hosting SNL. "SO EXCITED!!! Bucket list!" Smart captioned in her Instagram post about the announcement.

October 5: Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatz visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Musical Guest: Coldplay

Nate Bargate's Season 49 SNL debut was wildly successful, featuring viral sketches like "Lake Beach" and "Washington's Dream. When the veteran stand-up comic's episode first aired, it was the most-watched night of the season to date with 4.8 million viewers, as well as the most-watched episode since Steve Martin and Martin Short's in December 2022.

As such, perhaps it's no surprise that his return to SNL comes just one year later.

October 12: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande for The Voice Season 21. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks

Singer and actress Ariana Grande made her hosting debut on March 12, 2016, when she was both Host and Musical Guest, following a turn as Musical Guest in 2014. She showcased her range of dazzling musical impressions in the episode, from Celine Dion to Shakira to Whitney Houston.

Grande was the Musical Guest for Josh Brolin's Season 49 SNL episode, where she acted in two sketches ahead of starring in Wicked on November 22 alongside cast member Bowen Yang.

October 19: Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton attends the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' New York Photo Call on August 17, 2024. Photo: Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Musical Guest: Billie Eilish

Michael Keaton most recently starred in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, the sequel to the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film in which he also played the titular role. Keaton also collaborated with Burton when he played the Caped Crusader in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, and earned his Academy Award nom in 2014 for playing a superhero actor in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

The Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor will be hosting SNL for his fourth time. He first hosted a Halloween episode way back on October 30, 1982, and subsequently hosted on November 14, 1992, and April 4, 2015.

November 2: John Mulaney

John Mulaney poses on the red carpet as he arrives for 'The Prelude to the Olympics' at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024. Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images)

Musical Guest: Chappell Roan

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor John Mulaney was a Saturday Night Live writer from 2008-2013, counting Bill Hader's Stefon "Weekend Update" appearances among his best-known work on the show.

Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live five times; first on April 14, 2018, and most recently on February 26, 2022. He's also returned for many cameos over the years.

In addition to popular stand-up specials including John Mulaney: Baby J, Kid Gorgeous, and The Comeback Kid, Mulaney has acted in shows like The Bear, Bupkis, and Difficult People, as well as voicing characters in projects like Big Mouth, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (co-starring SNL alum Andy Samberg), and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.