Watch Chris Rock's SNL Monologue and Sketches from December 14, 2024

When it comes to starring in sketches, actor and comedian Chris Rock cut his teeth on the Studio 8H stage, as a cast member from 1990-1993. And you can definitely say his December 14 Saturday Night Live episode was extremely Chris Rock, bringing his brand of humor to the night's hilarious sketches after kicking things off with an eight-minute stand-up comedy monologue that touched on the 2024 election, the week' biggest news stories, and more.

The evening included several holiday sketches just ahead of this year's SNL Christmas special, and a wacky cameo from Rock's former fellow cast member Adam Sandler, in which he made an effect-gone-awry into a very funny moment alongside his You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah costar Sarah Sherman.

Host Chris Rock during his monologue on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 9 on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Watch Chris Rock's monologue and sketches from the latest Saturday Night Live below.

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace Cold Open

Unlike last week's starring Dana Carvey and David Spade, SNL's December 14 cold open skipped politics and eschewed any surprise appearances from former guest stars, as well. Instead, Sarah Sherman starred as crime reporter Nancy Grace, who shared her shock at the public response to Luigi Mangione, the lead suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Chris Rock stand-up monologue

It's no surprise that Rock, who released his most recent stand-up comedy special, Selective Outrage, in 2023, opened the show with a set that roasted his former workplace right off the bat. On celebrating the show's 50th anniversary, Rock joked, "Been around for 50 years! I want to congratulate Lorne Michaels on 25 great years of Saturday Night Live."

Mall Santas

In the first Christmas sketch of the night, a bunch of parents struggle to make the right call as an "elf" (Chris Rock) asks them to select their department store Santa by race and/or sexual orientation.

Simpsons Christmas Gift

Chris Rock got delightfully weird playing a boss who quickly becomes obsessed with his office Secret Santa present (a picture of what he'd look like as a character on The Simpsons).

Ego Nwodim, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Sarah Sherman during the "Gallbladder Surgery" sketch from Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 9 on December 14, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Sexual Harassment Charlie

In the aftermath of a crazy work holiday party, employees have zero patience for the apologies from their poor-behaving VP (Rock), yet make every excuse for the antics of Charlie (Kenan Thompson), the building security guard.

Grandpa's Magic Car

In this pretaped sketch, a group of friends (Chloe Fineman, Chris Rock, Andrew Dismukes, Devon Walker, and Ego Nwodim) help clean out a barn of after the passing of their friend's (Mikey Day) grandfather. But what begins as the heartwarming tale of a car come to life quickly changes as they realize the car's from 1959 in every possible way.

Gallbladder Surgery

Adam Sandler pops up — literally — as a patient who's had the wrong organ removed.

Blind Date

A single woman (Ego Nwodim) meets a blind date (Chris Rock) who isn't quite what she expected — in large part because he's the wrong guy.

