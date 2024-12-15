"Nancy Grace" Weighed in on Accused Killer Luigi Mangione in SNL's Cold Open

The SNL cast member channeled the true crime commentator in a segment on the alleged killer of United Healthcare's CEO.

Move over, Matt Gaetz — SNL's Sarah Sherman just debuted a new impression. The Season 50 cast member channeled true crime commentator Nancy Grace as she weighed in on the public's reaction to Luigi Mangione, the man who NBC News calls the "primary suspect" in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomas.

As with many of the show's cold opens over the years, Season 50 of Saturday Night Live has kicked off most of its episodes thus far with a political sketch inspired by on the 2024 presidential election — and in doing so, has welcomed back familiar faces like Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Dana Carvey, and Alec Baldwin, as a dual nod to SNL's long legacy. But following last week's Church Lady callback featuring David Spade, the December 14 cold open was another pivot into general news.

In the "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" cold open, Sherman wore a blonde flip wig and no-nonsense leather jacket to address the conversation surrounding Mangione and his apprehension.

The December 14 SNL cold open focused on the Luigi Mangione arrest

"She's tough, she's brash, she's shocked by every word that comes out of her own mouth," a voice-over said at the top of the sketch. "Too small for TV, too big for radio, just right for YouTube, It's Crime Stories with Nancy Grace."

Sarah Sherman as Nancy Grace during the "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" SNL cold open from Season 50 Episode 9 on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Addressing her top story about the 26-year-old lead suspect in the December 4 shooting of CEO Brian Thompson, Sherman's Grace told the camera "it's game over, Luigi," tagged with a sad sound from Super Mario Bros. Acknowledging that some people on social media seem to be "hot and bothered" over Mangione for reasons that include his looks, she said, "I mean, seriously — this guy looks like Dave Franco with Eugene Levy eyebrows." And yes, she provided a visual.

After reading a series of inappropriate social media comments about Mangione, Sherman's Nancy Grace welcomed an expert — allowing her exactly 30 seconds to comment — followed by an out-of-work man named Darnell Davis (Kenan Thompson) who witnessed Mangione's arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald's. Unfortunately for Grace, the interview revealed Davis's own inability to get adequate healthcare that isn't tied to his employment.

"You know what my health insurance plan is? It's called 'hoping it goes away,'" Davis, said.

"Now, Darnell, have you ever tried alternative medicine?" Grace asked.

"Yeah," Davis answered. "When they tell me how much the procedure costs, I go, What's the alternative?'"

Next, a man (Emil Wakim) told Grace about the very mixed experience of resembling Mangione — in between interruptions from a wild-eyed YouTube sponsor (Marcello Hernández).

Watch SNL's "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace Cold Open" from Chris Rock's December 14 episode above.