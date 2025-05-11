Walton Goggins Lives to Serve Moms in SNL's Racy "Mother's Day Brunch" Sketch

The White Lotus actor had a ball playing a flirtatious waiter who pulled out all the stops (and undid all his shirt buttons).

May 11 Saturday Night Live Host Walton Goggins looked like he was having a ball in his "Mother's Day Brunch" sketch, playing a waiter serving mimosas and double entendres to a pair of blushing moms.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The White Lotus actor, who brought his own mom Janet Long up on the Studio 8H stage during his SNL monologue, let loose and slide into a very Baby Billy from The Righteous Gemstones-esque accent at times. And it was very fun to watch.

"Mother's Day Brunch" opens on two moms (Sarah Sherman and Heidi Gardner) thanking their kids for booking a coveted reservation at a waterfront restaurant in Central Park. Just as their adult sons (Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes) surprise them with tickets to a flower exhibit, in slinks their server Albie (Goggins).

"I'd say happy Mother's Day, but all I see are two young men out with their much younger sisters," Albie drawls, as the two moms dissolve into giggles.

"You're getting a big tip, mister!" Sherman's character tells him, as he lets them know he's already got one. "I should warn you ladies, I am a big ol' flirt," he adds, ignoring their sons' requests for a menu.

RELATED: Cecily Strong Returned as Jeanine Pirro in SNL's "Trump Mother's Day Cold Open"

Walton Goggins lays on the southern charm in SNL's "Mother's Day Brunch"

"Needless to say, it's my lucky day to wait on not one, but two mature goddesses drippin' in Talbot's," Albie says. After making sure they've got their comfort Keds on their "tootsies," he grabs an ice cube from one son's glass to cool his chest off (plinking it back in the glass when he's done).

Sarah Sherman, Host Walton Goggins as Albie, and Heidi Gardner during Saturday Night Live's "Mother's Day Brunch" sketch on Saturday, May, 10 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Alright, um, I think we're good on the 'flirting with our moms'," Day's character says.

"Are you lord Jesus?" Albie shoots back. "Then don't be cross. Just 'cause your mama baked you don't mean other men don't wanna see the oven."

When Day's character asks his mom if she wants him to ask for another server, she tells him "Albie's harmless."

RELATED: Watch Walton Goggins' Saturday Night Live Sketches & Monologue from May 10, 2025

"He's harmless?! Look at him," her son instructs. They watch Albie fog up the restaurant door glass to make a heart in the sketch's peak moment, before he walks back — shirt almost fully unbuttoned — to make more dirty jokes.

Watch "Mother's Day Brunch" from Season 50, Episode 19 above, and check out more hilarious SNL Mother's Day sketches here.

Shop official Saturday Night Live merch: