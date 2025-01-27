SNL's "Dog Run" Sketch Turned Timothée Chalamet & the Season 50 Cast Into Frisky Pups

Who let the dogs out? Saturday Night Live did for the January 25 episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The "Dog Run" sketch found Chalamet and the Season 50 cast played some pups who should seem familiar to anyone who has spent time at their local dog park. The sketch opens furry friends Biscuit (Timothée Chalamet) and Pogo (Mikey Day) catching up, as other kooky canines randomly stop and interrupt them.

Marcello Hernández is a crazy Cavapoo, Heidi Gardner plays Luna, a dog who scratches her "itchy booty" across the ground, Chloe Fineman is Sadie, who can't stop licking, and Bowen Yang plays Rocco, a dog who gets a case of the zoomies and can't stop frantically running around.

Kenan Thompson enters the dog run as Milo, a dog who keeps eating grass — even though it makes him sick, which results in a gross gag of Milo continually eating the grass he just threw up.

RELATED: Watch Timothée Chalamet's SNL Monologue & Sketches from January 25, 2025

Timothée Chalamet became a pup named Biscuit in SNL's "Dog Run" sketch

"Where'd this come from? Might be food, better eat it," says Milo (Thompon) as he inspects and then ingests the grass over and over again as the audience visibly reacts.

Pogo (Mikey Day), Biscuit (Timothée Chalamet), and Taco (Andrew Dismukes) appears on Saturday Night Live Episode 1876 during the “Dog Run” sketch on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Other canine characters who come up to Biscuit and Pogo include a dog played by Sarah Sherman, who randomly licks Pogo and walks away, and Taco (Andrew Dismukes) a small Pomeranian who thinks he is the king of the other pint-sized pups because he jumped up on the bench with "zero owner assistance."

James Austin Johnson plays a pooch with a cone around his neck, carrying a giant Lambchop chew toy — which Pogo can't resist from stealing and humping — with Hernández's Cavapoo joining in.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Sang Three Bob Dylan Songs on SNL, Just as the Icon Himself Did

The dogs then stop their fun when they realize a cat (Ego Nwodim) has snuck into the dog run to watch the pups play. "Don't stop on account of me. I like it!" purrs Nwodim's kitty as she grooms herself.

For "Dog Run," the SNL cast commit to playing pooches, proving that the show really went to the dogs — for this one sketch. It's the Cats sequel we never knew we needed.