Watch Timothée Chalamet's SNL Monologue & Sketches from January 25, 2025

"You might not know the Bob Dylan songs I'm performing, but they're my personal favorites," Timothée Chalamet said during his January 25 SNL monologue, confirming what to expect from him as Musical Guest in his double-duty episode. "And I'm so grateful Saturday Night Live is still doing weird stuff like this 50 years in!"

"They're either really nice for letting me do this, or incredibly mean," the actor joked — but SNL's instinct to let the seemingly-game-for-anything Chalamet cook proved to be a smart one.

And the episode did feel like a fitting final episode before the SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16: As Chalamet's monologue noted, his Bob Dylan homage did have some precedent. "It's the first time an actor has also been the Musical Guest at Saturday Night Live. And if you're wondering if that's true, it's not," Chalamet said. "That's a distinction I share with the great Gary Busey." What's more, the final sketch of the night — a cartoon written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell — also felt like something of an homage to the TV Funhouse shorts from former writer Robert Smigel.

The night also included plenty of classically-silly moments (such as Chalamet and the Season 50 cast embodying dogs at the park), and a surprise cameo from Lin-Manuel Miranda during the cold open.

Watch all of Timothée Chalamet's sketches and January 25 monologue below.

Founding Fathers cold open with Lin-Manuel Miranda

A cold open featuring the architects of the U.S. Constitution was a natural fit for a cameo from Alexander Hamilton himself, aka Lin-Manuel Miranda. But his freedom rap gets interrupted by someone who says he's in his "king era": Newly reelected President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson). Watching Johnson try to goad a stage-frozen Miranda into breaking was great fun.

Timothée Chalamet Monologue

Chalamet's third SNL monologue took a turn for the charmingly self-deprecating, as the Academy Award nominee took the opportunity to finally make an award acceptance speech — only to get hilariously snubbed once again for Kenan Thompson.

Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Timothée Chalamet, and Ashley Padilla in the "New Barista Training" Saturday Night Live sketch on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

Bungee

You might think hopping around while attached to a bungee cord isn't a great workout — and you'd be totally right about that, as one new attendee (Micheal Longfellow) learns.

New Barista Training

Who knew Chalamet had a Chris Rock impression in him?

AI Software

A teacher tries to convince her students that a pair of AI-generated podcasters are a useful and fun addition to the classroom, but the duo in question (Chalamet and Bowen Yang) talk straight nonsense and wave their extra fingers around.

Medcast

An ad parody about the cleverest way to get men to go to the doctor.

Dog Run

The premise featuring Chalamet and most of the cast (Mikey Day, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman) is simple: "If a bunch of dumb little dogs talked and acted like people."

Grandma's Birthday

A doctor (Chalamet) saves a life in the most unglamorous way possible.

Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Lin-Manuel Miranda during the "Founding Fathers cold open" on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 12 on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

God - An SNL Animated Short