The show's many celebrations of the half-century milestone culminates with SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, February 16.

Mark Your Calendar for These SNL 50 Anniversary Events, Specials, and Episodes

The 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live is a historic event a half-century in the making.

So it's only fitting that NBC is celebrating the impact of the iconic late night series with multiple specials, an in-depth docuseries, and even an immersive Live from New York: The SNL Experience event, which will let lucky fans take a seat at the "Weekend Update" desk and play Host of your own SNL episode.

Here's your guide to every SNL50 anniversary celebration in 2025, so you won't miss a moment.

Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night Docuseries

The all-access four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night debuts January 16, only on Peacock. Each episode is a deep dive into a different aspect of SNL, from the writers' room to the audition process, and more.

Executive-produced by Morgan Neville, the Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker behind documentaries Piece by Piece and 20 Feet From Stardom, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night features rare behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic late night series, celebrity interviews, and more than 60 contributors — including former cast members and writers — reflecting on working on the show.

Episode 1, "Five Minutes," reveals footage of beloved cast's beauditions, as well as tryouts from hopefuls who didn't get hired — but did become famous. Episode 2 follows the show's writers over a week as they craft pitches into finished sketches, while Episode 3 is fully devoted to Will Ferrell's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch.

Finally, Episode 4, "Season 11: The Weird Year," probes what happened when SNL creator Lorne Michaels returned to helm the show after a brief absence, assembling a brand-new cast that included Joan Cusack and Robert Downey, Jr.

All four episodes of Beyond Saturday Night premiere January 16 on Peacock.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Photo: Peacock

50 Seasons in 50 Days

The team behind SNL has selected one sketch from every single season to represent a facet of the show's legacy, presenting 50 seasons in 50 days.

The countdown continues until the SNL50 anniversary special on February 16. Check out each of the show's picks to date below, and learn more about the making of each one as you watch:

Questlove's Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music

On January 27, NBC will broadcast the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove.

The three-hour special broadcast event includes a look back at some of the show's 900-plus Musical Guests, and promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."

The 50 Years of SNL Music documentary premieres January 27 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Live from New York: The SNL Experience

Starting Thursday, January 30, you'll be able to host your own episode of Saturday Night Live in "Live from New York: The SNL Experience." The limited-time immersive attraction will let fans live out their SNL dreams by having them lead the long-running late night show.

Live from New York: The SNL Experience will be located in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, and will run from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.

The SNL 50 Experience. Photo: NVE/NBC

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The celebrations will culminate with the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The star-studded event will feature a half-century worth of sketches, cast members, Hosts, and other collaborators, in what will be a surely extraordinary evening.

The program is set to air Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

And, of course, Season 50 of Saturday Night Live is still in full swing, kicking off 2025 with new episodes starting January 18 with Host Dave Chappelle and Musical Guest GloRilla. Stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.