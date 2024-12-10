The Lyrics of Kelly Clarkson's New Holiday Single "You For Christmas," Explained

For over a decade, Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree" has been a holiday music staple, rightfully standing beside the iconic festive hits of Andy Williams, Darlene Love, José Feliciano, Bing Crosby, Paul McCartney, Wham!, Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, and so many others. Not content to rest on her holly jolly laurels, however, Clarkson decided to release a brand-new track, "You For Christmas," which is sure to reach classic status before long.

Released on September 27, 2024 by Atlantic Records, the chart-topping single was co-written by Clarkson, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt. Like "Underneath the Tree," it is told from the perspective of a woman asking that her romantic partner be present for the most wonderful time of the year. Clarkson performed "You For Christmas" live during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City and will do so again during The Voice Season 26 finale on Tuesday night (click here for more details).

"I love the holidays in New York. Living here during Christmas is like you're in a movie," Clarkson said on her talk show last month. "There's nothing like it in the world."

Listen to Kelly Clarkson's new holiday single, "You for Christmas"

Kelly Clarkson's "You for Christmas" lyrics

Alright, what do y'all want for Christmas?

I'm only needin' one thing



A thousand colorful lights

But baby, I'm feelin' so gray

You know I love singing along at Christmas

But my heart's miles away



This time of year can be so hard

Searching for blessings in the dark

If Santa has one gift to bring us

I'll tell him I just want you for Christmas



It's cold out, I need your arms now

Wrap me up all night long, Christmas mornin'

I'll be right where I wanna be

Only thing on my list this Christmas is

Your kiss on my mind (On my mind)

I don't need no mistletoe (No)

No one lifts my spirits like you

I just want you to know

This time of year can be so hard

Searching for blessings in the dark

If Santa has one gift to bring us

I'll tell him I just want you for Christmas



It's cold out, I need your arms now

Wrap me up all night long, Christmas mornin'

I'll be right where I wanna be

Only thing on my list this Christmas is



You (Tell me it's not too late)

It's you (Sweet as a candy cane)

You (Give me feelings I can't explain, oh)

You (I got it in a bad way)

If Santa has one gift to bring us

I'll tell him I just want you for Christmas



It's cold out, I need your arms now

Wrap me up all night long, Christmas mornin'

I'll be right where I wanna be

Only thing on my list this Christmas is

You (You), you (You), you (You)

You, yeah (You, yeah)

You (You), you (You), you, yeah (You, yeah)



Merry Christmas, everybody

(lyrics via Genius)

Did Kelly Clarkson release a new holiday album? Though Kelly Clarkson doesn't have a new holiday album out, "You For Christmas" can be enjoyed as a standalone single or as part of the deluxe version of Clarkson's ninth studio album: When Christmas Comes Around… Again (originally released in 2021).

