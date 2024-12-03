Christina Eagle & Danny Joseph Perform "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" | The Voice Lives | NBC

When Is The Voice Season 26 Finale? Here's Everything to Know

We're just days away from The Voice Season 26 Finale, which will take place over two nights: Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 10. Whatever happens, no one can deny just how eventful this particular competition was under the supervision of Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani.

The list of memorable performances and moments this season goes on and on — and it's why fans continue to tune in season after season. "[Fans] still love this show," longtime showrunner and executive producer Audrey Morrissey said during an interview with GoldDerby earlier in the year. "They still come up to you [and] you hear all the time, 'Oh my God! My mom loves this show, my sister loves this show, I grew up with this show.' People love it."

Here's what to know about The Voice Season 26 Finale:

When is The Voice Season 26 Finale? The final two episodes of The Voice Season 26 will air on NBC Monday, December 9 (starting at 8/7c) and Tuesday, December 10 (starting at 9/8c) on NBC. They stream next day on Peacock. Who will take home the top prize this season? You'll just have to tune in and find out. Want to catch up on the competition so far? All available episodes of The Voice Season 26 are now streaming on Peacock.

Who is appearing or performing in The Voice Season 26 Finale?

Before a winner is crowned, The Voice Season 26's final episodes are set to feature the following guests and performances:

Night 1 (Monday, December 9)

Season 24 winner Huntley will perform.

Snoop Dogg's good friend Martha Stewart will make a special appearance.

Coach Michael Bublé and Playoff Advisor Carly Pearce will perform their new holiday single "Maybe This Christmas."

Night 2 (Tuesday, December 10)

Former Coach duo Dan + Shay will perform.

Former Coach and four-time Voice winner Kelly Clarkson will perform her new holiday single, “You for Christmas."

Myles Smith will perform his 2024 breakout hit, “Stargazing."

Riley Green and Ella Langley will sing the former's “Don’t Mind If I Do."

Tears For Fears will perform a medley of "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and “The Girl That I Call Home."

Mega Mentor Sting and Coach Snoop Dogg will take over the stage for a performance of their new, Dr. Dre-produced track, "Another Part of Me."

All four Coaches will also perform duets with their final Artists.

When does Season 27 of The Voice premiere?

The Voice Season 27 is slated to premiere Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC, with Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini will serve as the next roster of Coaches.