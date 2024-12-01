Jimmy Fallon & More SNL Alums Befuddle Michael Bublé in This Silly Christmas Sketch

Andrew Garfield Performs Spider-Man Theme Song; Says He Had Nightmares About Saturday Night Live

There are a few things to know about Michael Bublé. He’s a proud Canadian with a hockey rink in his basement, he’s a Coach on The Voice Season 26, and he’s often referred to as the King of Christmas. Oh, and he’s got a knack for comedy, appearing in multiple memorable sketches on Saturday Night Live.

One year after Bublé made his SNL debut in 2010 — notably in the “Hamm & Bublé” sketch with Jon Hamm — the singer returned as a Musical Guest in Season 37, Episode 10. And he sang all the Christmas classics.

Not only did Bublé perform “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” during the episode, he also appeared in a hilarious sketch that captures the pop culture of that year perfectly. Below we revisit this classic Christmas sketch that also stars a certain SNL alum known for his spot-on celebrity impressions.

Michael Bublé gets more than he bargained for with his SNL celebrity Christmas duets

In the “Michael Bublé’s Christmas Duets” sketch, which aired on December 17, 2011, the Canadian crooner appears in an advertisement for the follow-up to his best-selling Christmas album. “It’s official, Michael Bublé’s Christmas is the #1 album in America,” a narrator says at the beginning of the sketch. “And now, Bublé is back with a brand new collection of Christmas duets with legendary performers.”

Jimmy Fallon hilariously portrays Sting in the sketch. The Tonight Show Host sings “Deck the Halls” as Sting, and also transforms into a spitting image of Justin Bieber. As Bublé sings “Jingle Bells,” Fallon throws in a few signature Bieber winks and sports the pop star’s iconic skater-boy haircut.

Fallon, who was on SNL from 1998 to 2004, is all over this sketch, in fact. He also appears as actor Russell Brand as Bublé attempts to sing a snippet of “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

“Now why would an angel want to get high? They wouldn’t need to, they’re already in the clouds, that’s kinda their thing,” Fallon says with a British accent before rambling off, “I once saw a man named Angel get high, we’d all be lucky to meet a man like Angel. If he’d just prance through your door [and say], ‘Hello, I’m Angel, do you got any drugs?’”

Kristen Wiig, SNL cast member from 2005 to 2012, also appears as a shocked Taylor Swift. Abby Elliot, SNL cast member from 2008 to 2012, pops in to sing “The 12 Days of Christmas" as Kesha and a Christmas tree decorated with a pink wig and ornaments is supposed to be Lady Gaga.

The sketch features Taran Killam (SNL cast member from 2010 to 2016) as American Idol winner Scotty McCreery. And Fred Armisen (SNL cast member from 2002 to 2013) plays Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

Nasim Pedrad, who starred on SNL from 2009 to 2014, also joins Bublé for a duet as M.I.A., shooting off three gunshots just as you hear in the singer’s hit song “Paper Planes.”

The sketch ends with a special appearance from Kanye West, played by Jay Pharoah (SNL cast member from 2010 to 2016) with an original number. "Hey little Jesus, you just a baby. You ride a donkey, I drive Mercedes," he raps.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas album is topping charts again in 2024

Michael Bublé during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

While Bublé released his very first holiday album (titled Christmas) over 13 years ago, it still manages to skyrocket to the top of Billboard’s charts “every holiday season,” including this year, according to the music magazine.

Bublé is a holiday music staple and just released a brand new song titled “Maybe This Christmas” with Carly Pearce, who also serves as Bublé’s Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26.

