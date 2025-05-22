Michael Bublé & Kelsea Ballerini's Boyfriend Officially Have a Bromance (PIC)

Can Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, be guest mentors on The Voice next season?!

Season 27 of The Voice has wrapped, and Michael Bublé officially got a two-peat. Thanks to winning Artist Adam David, Bublé captured his second Voice Coach victory. He also made some new friends along the way, including fellow Coach Kelsea Ballerini — and her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, as evidenced in a recent Instagram Story.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

On May 21, Bublé posted a video of himself saying his farewells to Ballerini after The Voice ended, and he couldn't resist letting his new pal Stokes know he intends on staying in touch.

"Seriously, you guys: You aren't getting away from me," Bublé said, giving Stokes a sweet hug.

"I don't think we had any plans to," Stokes said sweetly, to which Bublé responded, "OK good, I love you." And just like that, a true bromance is formed.

"When Chase Stokes becomes your emotional support system," Bublé captioned his Instagram Story, adding (this time in text form), "You guys aren't getting away from me."

Michael Bublé posts on his Instagram story, featuring Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Michael Bublé/Instagram

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes' 1st Kiss Story Is So "Unconventional" (DETAILS)

Ballerini is sitting Season 28 of The Voice out, but Bublé will once again be in his Coach chair as he goes for an unprecedented third straight win. Who knows? Maybe his new BFF Stokes will stop by to give him encouraging words of support. Maybe he and Ballerini can be guest mentors!

Ballerini and Stokes have been together since early 2023, and their relationship is as strong as ever. In a 2024 People interview, Stokes couldn't help but gush over his talented girlfriend.

"[Ballerini] is just the most genuine human being you will meet," he said. "She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait. She's incredibly present. When you are with that human, you know you are getting her...To sit down and know you're with somebody who wants to be with you and to love on you, it's something that you don't realize is as special as it is until you don't have it."

RELATED: All of Kelsea Ballerini's Love Songs About Her Boyfriend Chase Stokes

How Michael Bublé helped steer Adam David to victory on The Voice Season 27

Adam David and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Being a successful Coach on The Voice involves more than just showing up to set. In an interview with NBC Insider, Bublé said he gave Adam David some crucial advice before the Live Shows.

"I would call him up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club like Tuesday and Wednesday,'" Bublé said. "Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He'd say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I'm like, 'Please, stop. Just stop gigging.' But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore. The young acts, they don't do it. There's no place to do it. But he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."