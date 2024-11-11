The Story Behind Sting's Real Name and How He Got His Famous Nickname

What is Sting’s real name?

We know him as Sting (the musician, not the wrestler of the same name), his friends and family call him Sting, but he was born Gordon Matthew Sumner on October 2, 1951.

His life began pretty ordinarily; his mother was a hairdresser and his father delivered milk, according to his IMDb bio. Out of school, Sumner earned money working a variety of jobs including as a tax officer and a teacher.

The transition from student and worker to worldwide rockstar happened slowly at first, then all at once. He played jazz between working and classes and earned his famous nickname for a tendency to wear a black and yellow sweater, resembling a large bee or wasp. He told Howard Stern a fellow musician came up with the nickname for him when he was about 18 years old, and it just stuck. In fact, his own mom even started to call him Sting. But even though the whole world knows him and refers to him as Sting, he hasn't made it legal. "My passport says Gordon Matthew Sumner," he told Stern in 2016.

Sting helped form The Police in early 1977 and they experienced almost immediate success with five chart-topping albums in as many years, not to mention six Grammys.

In 1985, Sting debuted his first solo album The Dream of the Blue Turtles and he’s still releasing albums almost four decades later. His most well-known songs include “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Desert Rose.”