The Voice Coach shared an epic throwback of herself meeting the rocker years before she made it big with No Doubt.

Teenage Gwen Stefani Looks So Cute in a Mullet While Getting an Autograph From Sting

As a Grammy-winner and music industry trailblazer, Gwen Stefani has dozens of memorable moments from her life — but before the fame, style icon moments, and red chair acclaim on The Voice — Stefani had a fateful run-in with Sting that she'd never forget.

The pinch-me moment, which Stefani captured and shared with her fans on social media in 2014, shed light on The Voice Coach's lifelong admiration for talent. Sting's career echoes many moments from Stefani's life: The Police frontman and No Doubt singer both skyrocketed to fame as the faces of their bands before launching lucrative solo careers. Both musicians have become famous for being cross-genre chameleons, not to mention their platinum blonde hairdos. But, before the red carpets, studio albums, and her marriage to Blake Shelton, Stefani was a music superfan.

Stefani and Sting crossing paths in the 1980s — just a few years before No Doubt's meteoric rise — is a cosmic coincidence. Stefani caused quite a stir in 2014 after she took to social media to share the photo of the exciting one-on-one with Sting, revealing her excitement and appreciation after she scored an autograph.

Pre-No Doubt Gwen Stefani was adorable while meeting Sting

Every chart-topping artist has a favorite artist of their own, and back in the day, teenage Stefani was starstruck after coming face to face with English musician and activist Sting (Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner). Stefani and Sting crossed paths in 1983, three years before No Doubt was formed and a year before The Police's split.

Stefani was 14 or 15 years old at the time. The fan meeting occurred after Stefani and her friends visited Sting backstage at one of his shows. The photo is a bona fide blast from the past as Sting sits cooly on a black motorcycle, and a young Stefani grins ear to ear with a Police vinyl outstretched for a signature.

Indeed a princess of the time period, she looks downright darling with a short mullet and a stylish fit.

