Gwen Stefani's Reaction to Fans Chanting Blake Shelton's Name Is So Moving

Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Play at His and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

The Voice Season 26 Coach is sending the love her husband's way.

Fans are still reeling from the surprise drop of Blake Shelton and Post Malone's duet, "Somebody Pour Me a Drink." No one is more excited about it than Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani (who returns as a Coach for Season 26 of The Voice later this year). In footage shared to Instagram, Shelton revealed his wife's adorable reaction to Malone calling him up on stage to perform the song. And you need to see this moment.

As the jam-packed crowd in Ole Red (the Nashville bar that Shelton owns and operates) chanted Shelton's name, Stefani couldn't help but sweetly smile as she took in the love from all angles. As luck would have it, the fevered chants did the trick; before Stefani even knew what was happening, Shelton was up on stage and performing "Somebody Pour Me a Drink" with Post Malone.

It was an epic night, made even better by Stefani's adorable reaction to her cowboy getting so much love.

The love for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani comes from all angles

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shelton's and Stefani's support system is wide. When they're not receiving all the love they can get from their screaming fans, they're getting it from family.

Earlier this year, the couple was accompanied by Shelton's mother, Dorothy, at rehearsals for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards. Both stars looked beyond happy to have Shelton's mom by their side.

Of course, so much support comes from Stefani's three sons, too. In fact, Shelton memorably admitted he didn't do anything for his wife this past Mother's Day because the boys had everything under control. Stefani is a lucky mom — but let's be honest, she'll need all the luck she can get when she makes her long-awaited return to The Voice this fall, where she'll attempt to block Reba McEntire from winning back-to-back seasons and capture her second Voice win at the same time!

