Who knew The Voice was such a matchmaker?

These 5 Real-Life Couples Were All Artists on The Voice

Though The Voice Coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the most famous pair to meet and fall in love through the singing competition, they're far from the only couple. Guess listening to someone sing is something of an aphrodisiac.

Below, see all the real-life couples who were Artists on The Voice.

Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente

These two met on Season 3 and married in 2015. They live in Nashville, Tennesse and have one daughter. They also have a business together, the Aero Bar, a mobile beverage bar for catered events.

Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente appear on The Voice Season 3. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Lewis Jacobs/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Madilyn Paige and Tanner James

Not only are these two Season 6 cuties married, they also make music as a duo. Paige reflected on their long love journey when they got engaged, posting pictures from the proposal as well as an old shot from their first duet and writing, "Exactly 10 years from the day we met on The Voice, we’re engaged!!! I didn’t know then that you were the love of my life — but I do now. The unexpected happened and 'Everything Has Changed' ❤️."

Tanner James and Madilyn Paige appear on The Voice Season 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Brennen and Brennan Henson

The Season 17 Contestants (with nearly identical names) are now a happy family of three, with another baby due soon. "You ever feel so happy that you just don’t even know what to say? I get to marry you next month. I can’t wait," wrote Brennen on Instagram in 2020.

Brennan Lassiter and Brennen Henson appear on The Voice Season 17. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

They met on Team Legend during Season 19 and have been together ever since, tying the knot in 2022. "Excitement, joy, love, connectedness, everything I could have every dreamed it to be. Simply elegant. I have lived a full life and this is by far one of the best days," Holiday wrote on Instagram of the day he proposed to Souma.

Rio Souma and John Holiday for The Voice Season 19. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Tom Nitti and Ashley Bryant

Nitti (Season 24) and Bryant (Season 25) weren't on the show at the same time and were actually a couple before Bryant entered the competition. In fact, Nitti helped Bryant with Audition that got her there after years of submissions.

Nitti and Bryant are recently engaged!