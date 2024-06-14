Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
These 5 Real-Life Couples Were All Artists on The Voice
Who knew The Voice was such a matchmaker?
Though The Voice Coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the most famous pair to meet and fall in love through the singing competition, they're far from the only couple. Guess listening to someone sing is something of an aphrodisiac.
Below, see all the real-life couples who were Artists on The Voice.
RELATED: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Are Ridiculously Cute Singing Together in Their Car
Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente
These two met on Season 3 and married in 2015. They live in Nashville, Tennesse and have one daughter. They also have a business together, the Aero Bar, a mobile beverage bar for catered events.
Madilyn Paige and Tanner James
Not only are these two Season 6 cuties married, they also make music as a duo. Paige reflected on their long love journey when they got engaged, posting pictures from the proposal as well as an old shot from their first duet and writing, "Exactly 10 years from the day we met on The Voice, we’re engaged!!! I didn’t know then that you were the love of my life — but I do now. The unexpected happened and 'Everything Has Changed' ❤️."
RELATED: Nick Jonas' Wife Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti Wear Matching PJs: "My Whole World"
Brennen and Brennan Henson
The Season 17 Contestants (with nearly identical names) are now a happy family of three, with another baby due soon. "You ever feel so happy that you just don’t even know what to say? I get to marry you next month. I can’t wait," wrote Brennen on Instagram in 2020.
John Holiday and Rio Souma
They met on Team Legend during Season 19 and have been together ever since, tying the knot in 2022. "Excitement, joy, love, connectedness, everything I could have every dreamed it to be. Simply elegant. I have lived a full life and this is by far one of the best days," Holiday wrote on Instagram of the day he proposed to Souma.
Tom Nitti and Ashley Bryant
Nitti (Season 24) and Bryant (Season 25) weren't on the show at the same time and were actually a couple before Bryant entered the competition. In fact, Nitti helped Bryant with Audition that got her there after years of submissions.
Nitti and Bryant are recently engaged!