Why Howie Mandel Says He Isn't Attending Mel B's Wedding: "Because I Don't..."

It seems Howie Mandel is RSVPing "no" to his fellow America's Got Talent Judge Mel B's upcoming wedding — or is he?!

In true Mandel fashion, his reasoning should be taken with a grain of salt, because he's most likely just teasing the former Spice Girl!

During a sit-down interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin on May 14, Mandel, Mel B, and Terry Crews talked about all things AGT as the Season 20 premiere quickly approaches. Unsurprisingly, Mandel and Crews are ecstatic about Mel B's long-awaited return ("I'm back now!" she said). Still, the real news here is that the returning Judge is getting married soon, which Mandel let slip early in the interview.

"And she's about to get married," Mandel revealed.

"Why are you saying all that?" Mel B said as she playfully hit Mandel in the arm. "Yeah, but you said you weren't gonna come to the wedding."

"Why are you not gonna go to the wedding?" asked Melvin.

"Because I don't want to buy a gift," Mandel said jokingly, causing Mel B and Crews to crack smiles.

"I think Howie just showing up would be a gift," Melvin offered.

"Actually, no, it's fine, you don't have to come," Mel B said teasingly. It's clear she and Mandel have a sibling rivalry relationship that mirrors Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's on The Voice!

Terry Crews sees himself as a counselor on America's Got Talent

Terry Crews and Learnmore Janasi on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As the Host of AGT, Crews keeps things moving and is, in many ways, the show's anchor.

Later in the interview, he described to Melvin his role as not only the Host of the competition but also a counselor for Acts who have been waiting their whole lives to perform on that stage.

"First of all, they have nothing but nerves, and it's my job to set the stage and calm them down and let them know, 'This is what you've been preparing for your whole life — this is the moment,'" Crews explained. "But also, it's when things go wrong. When things don't happen the way they want it to, I'm their counselor, you know? I'm the guy that's like, 'Hey, welcome to the biz,' because it's happened to all of us. All of us at one time or another have been rejected."

Whether Acts triumph or come up short, Crews is clearly invested in every person who performs on AGT!