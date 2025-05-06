Why Jenna Bush Hager Recently Decided to Attend Therapy with Husband Henry Hager

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends star welcomed her hubby on the show as a guest co-host earlier this spring.

Jenna Bush Hager made a candid admission during the April 1 edition of TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

All eyes were on her husband, Henry Chase Hager, in the final days of March when he took over guest co-hosting duties alongside his wife during TODAY's fourth hour. All in all, Henry did great, although he probably could've lived without Hager telling one embarrassing story from back in their White House dating days.

Hager confessed to guest co-host Olivia Munn that the two of them prepared for Henry's co-hosting gig in a unique way: They went to couple's therapy. Fans don't have to worry, the parents of three have a rock-solid relationship. Hager just wanted to ensure their temporary working relationship wouldn't affect their life at home.

"He's... not in television or anything of that matter, like at all — so we did do therapy the Sunday before he hosted the show, just about his nerves," Hager revealed to Munn. "I just wanted to make sure that working together didn't ruin the flow at home."

"Really? Just about his nerves?" Munn asked as the crew's laughter could be heard in the background.

As it turns out, Hager's concerns were unfounded. She said Henry's time on television didn't "ruin the flow" at home and he "did well," a sentiment Munn agreed with.

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager during Jenna & Friends on March 27, 2025. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

In fact, the star explained how afterward, when she and her twin sister Barbara were out on their book tour, fans couldn't help but commend Hager on Henry's performance on air, frequently exclaiming how he was "so cute."

"Oh my gosh, he was really cute though," Munn agreed.

Will Henry assume guest co-hosting duties again in the future? Joining Hager has been a regular occurrence for stars like Justin Sylvester, so who knows? But it sounds like Henry would be welcomed back to TODAY with Jenna & Friends with open arms!

Here's what to know about Jenna Bush Hager's first-ever book festival

Read with Jenna, the book club founded by Hager herself, is going big-time in the form of a book festival. The two-day event will take place from May 30 to 31, 2025, in Nashville.

Officially called the Read with Jenna Book Festival, the weekend event will be packed full of exciting programming, including:

Jenna Bush Hager in conversation with best-selling authors

Book club discussions led by "Read with Jenna" authors

Book signings and meet-and-greets

Live podcast recordings

Live performances

Guided activities and immersive experiences

Avid readers can head to the official Read with Jenna Book Festival website for more information — including how to purchase tickets.