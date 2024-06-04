NBC Insider Exclusive

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Are Ridiculously Cute Singing Together in Their Car

They're having so much fun!

By Elizabeth Logan
Nicole Kidman has the best duet partner ever: her husband, rocker Keith Urban. The Voice Season 25 Mega Mentor and his Oscar-winning wife sang along to Urban's song "The Fighter" in their car and recorded a sweet video of their fun jam session. Watch it for yourself, below. 

About "The Fighter" by Keith Urban

How to Watch

Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock. 

"The Fighter" is a track from Urban's 2016 album Ripcord. "It was just a very quick, quick song to write, because I literally thought about Nic and I and our relationship in the beginning, and some of the things we had said all went into that song," the musician told The Boot.

Urban originally recorded the song with Carrie Underwood as his duet partner, but this isn't Kidman's first time on the mic. She's starred in musicals Moulin Rouge!, The Prom, and sang the theme song for the limited series The Undoing.

The lyrics to "The Fighter" by Keith Urban

I know he hurt you
Made you scared of love, too scared to love
He didn't deserve you
'Cause your precious heart is a precious heart

He didn't know what he had and I thank God, oh, oh, oh
And it's gonna take just a little time
But you're gonna see that I was born to love you

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pose together at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

What if I fall?
I won't let you fall
What if I cry?
I'll never make you cry
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter
What if I fall?
I won't let you fall
What if I cry?
I promise I'll never make you cry
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

Look in the mirror
You're beautiful, so beautiful
I'm here to remind you
You're my only one, let me be the one

To heal all the pain that he put you through
It's a love like you never knew
Just let me show you

What if I fall?
I won't let you fall
What if I cry?
I'll never make you cry
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter
What if I fall?
I won't let you fall
What if I cry?
I promise, I'll never make you cry
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

I wanna believe that you got me, baby
I swear I do from now until the next life
I wanna love, wanna give you all my heart

What if I fall?
I won't let you fall
What if I cry?
I'll never make you cry
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter
What if I fall?
I won't let you fall
What if I cry?
I promise I'll never make you cry
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall?
What if I cry?
And if I get scared?
I'll hold you tighter
When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

