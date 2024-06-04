Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Are Ridiculously Cute Singing Together in Their Car

Nicole Kidman has the best duet partner ever: her husband, rocker Keith Urban. The Voice Season 25 Mega Mentor and his Oscar-winning wife sang along to Urban's song "The Fighter" in their car and recorded a sweet video of their fun jam session. Watch it for yourself, below.

About "The Fighter" by Keith Urban

"The Fighter" is a track from Urban's 2016 album Ripcord. "It was just a very quick, quick song to write, because I literally thought about Nic and I and our relationship in the beginning, and some of the things we had said all went into that song," the musician told The Boot.

Urban originally recorded the song with Carrie Underwood as his duet partner, but this isn't Kidman's first time on the mic. She's starred in musicals Moulin Rouge!, The Prom, and sang the theme song for the limited series The Undoing.

The lyrics to "The Fighter" by Keith Urban

I know he hurt you

Made you scared of love, too scared to love

He didn't deserve you

'Cause your precious heart is a precious heart



He didn't know what he had and I thank God, oh, oh, oh

And it's gonna take just a little time

But you're gonna see that I was born to love you

What if I fall?

I won't let you fall

What if I cry?

I'll never make you cry

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall?

I won't let you fall

What if I cry?

I promise I'll never make you cry

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter



Look in the mirror

You're beautiful, so beautiful

I'm here to remind you

You're my only one, let me be the one



To heal all the pain that he put you through

It's a love like you never knew

Just let me show you



What if I fall?

I won't let you fall

What if I cry?

I'll never make you cry

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall?

I won't let you fall

What if I cry?

I promise, I'll never make you cry

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

I wanna believe that you got me, baby

I swear I do from now until the next life

I wanna love, wanna give you all my heart



What if I fall?

I won't let you fall

What if I cry?

I'll never make you cry

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall?

I won't let you fall

What if I cry?

I promise I'll never make you cry

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter



What if I fall?

What if I cry?

And if I get scared?

I'll hold you tighter

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter