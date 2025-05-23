Michael Bublé Got Choked Up Singing as His 8-Year-Old Son Expertly Played Piano

This unbelievable father-son duet needs to be performed on The Voice Season 28!

The Voice Coach Michael Bublé has been known to get emotional on the show — that's just who he is at heart. Want proof? Look no further than to this TikTok video the singer shared in July 2022, where he got choked up singing while his then-8-year-old son, Noah, played piano like a total pro.

Bublé was performing his 2022 song "I'll Never Not Love You," and Noah provided the masterful musical accompaniment.

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," Bublé captioned the video. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

It was clearly a sentimental moment for the star, who had to fight away tears as he sang. The way Bublé kept mouthing the words, "He's amazing, he's amazing" during the performance is so sweet.

Noah is now 11 years old. He's one of four children Bublé shares with wife Luisana Lopilato. Noah is the oldest, followed by Elias, 9; Vida, 6; and Cielo, 2.

"They're the greatest things ever, they're my joy," Bublé said about his kids in a 2023 interview with The Project.

Michael Bublé's advice to The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David before Live Shows

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Adam David's journey on The Voice Season 27 was filled with twists and turns. From his awe-inspiring Blind Audition that somehow only garnered him a 1-Chair Turn to needing an Instant Save to keep him in the Live Finale, the road to becoming the Season 27 winner was winding for the 34-year-old.

Coach Bublé can take some credit for guiding Adam to success, especially during Live Shows. He gave David an invaluable piece of advice going into his final performances of the season, where he was singing for America's votes.

"I would call him up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club like Tuesday and Wednesday,'" Bublé told NBC Insider about how he advised David to prepare for Live Shows. "Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He'd say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I'm like, 'Please, stop. Just stop gigging.'"

David did just that — and the rest is history. Catch up on The Voice Season 27 on Peacock now.