Jackie Evancho & Matteo Bocelli's Range-Defying Duet Is an Operatic Masterpiece

Viewers who tuned in to America's Got Talent Season 5 fell in love with 10-year-old Jackie Evancho thanks to her wildly-beyond-her-years singing talent. She proved herself to be an operatic superstar from the very first time she stepped onto the AGT stage with one of the most memorable Auditions of all time. Judge Howie Mandel was especially blown away, telling her, "This is the moment. You're the star" during his post-performance assessment.

Although Evancho came up short, ultimately finishing as that season's runner-up, her performances still live rent-free in viewers' heads. Fortunately, longtime fans will be happy to know that Evancho is still following her singing dreams, and one of the highlights of her post-AGT career was one unbelievably epic duet alongside Matteo Bocelli on March 15, 2018.

During a charity event, the duo performed a range-defying duet of "When I Fall in Love" that tore the house down, with both artists hitting notes that were borderline impossible.

Evancho's vocals paired effortlessly with the famous Italian tenor's voice, resulting in a breezy, romantic performance that would make Nat King Cole — who helped make "When I Fall in Love" famous in the first place — proud.

Watch Jackie Evancho and Matteo Bocelli's jaw-dropping duet here.

The now 25-year-old singer's voice has matured over the years, resulting in performances like these that are usually only experienced inside the most famous opera houses in the world.

The talented artist continues to release new music today, and one of Evancho's standout releases is Carousel of Time, a concept album featuring ten covers of iconic Joni Mitchell songs.

"Stepping into the world of Joni Mitchell was inspiring and a pleasure, to say the least," she said in a statement to People in 2022. "I had a lot of fun learning more about Joni Mitchell through her music, as well as finding ways to make it my own."

Here's what to know about "When I Fall in Love"

Originally written in 1952 with American singer Doris Day's version becoming a certified hit, "When I Fall in Love" has been covered by many artists over the decades, most prominently by Nat King Cole, Celine Dion, Van Morrison, and The Voice's Michael Bublé.

Dion sang the highest-charting version of "When I Fall in Love," with the track reaching the number-23 mark on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993.