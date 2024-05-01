Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are So Gorgeous During Their Red Carpet Debut

L. Rodgers Dedicates This EMOTIONAL Version Of "All I Know So Far" To Her Nephew | Voice Playoffs

We recently got a rare glimpse into Keith Urban's and Nicole Kidman's family life for a very special reason.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On April 27, when Kidman was given the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, her and husband Keith Urban (The Voice Season 25 Mega Mentor) stepped out on the red carpet with their family. There, we got to see their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, make one of their first public appearances. Needless to say, they totally resemble both their parents.

Better yet, during his speech to his wife, Urban honored what a wonderful mother Kidman has been to Sunday and Faith.

“Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try to do the same for our girls — keeping a tight little unit wherever we are,” he said. “We’ll make homes of film locations all over the world.”

RELATED: Keith Urban Performed One of His Biggest Hits Like We've Never Heard Before on The Voice Finale

All about Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's family

Urban and Kidman met in Los Angeles at an event for Hollywood Aussies in 2005, and tied the knot a year later in Sydney, Australia. They now share two gorgeous daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith, 13.

Urban and Kidman have elected to keep Sunday Rose and Faith's life mainly private from their social media accounts. However, Urban gave details about his daughter's interests when he appeared on TODAY in 2015. (Hint: they're both musically talented like their daddy!)

“Sunday and Faith, they have a few instruments they like to play,” Urban said. “A little bit of piano and Faith, she’s got a little pink guitar that she likes to play as well. Bongos, maracas, tambourine, triangle — she’s just getting started.”

RELATED: Keith Urban Sings The National Anthem: Listen

Meanwhile, when Kidman appeared on TODAY in 2017, she talked about how she respects her daughters' abilities to stay humble despite their parents' A-list status.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, and Antonia Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“The great equalizer is showing the Emmys to Sunny and Faith,” Kidman said. “They don’t want them. It’s so funny. It’s such a kid thing. Sunday was like, ‘Mama, I know you said we could put in our shelf but it won’t fit. We have enough things on the shelf.’”

She also talked about learning to give her daughters space as they grow older. “So much is stepping aside and letting them become who they are. I don’t know if I’m teaching that as much as giving them their voices. I let them negotiate so they get a sense of who they are and what they can achieve and accomplish,” she said.