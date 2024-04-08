All About Keith Urban's Family With Wife Nicole Kidman and Their Kids

The Voice Season 25 Mega Mentor Keith Urban isn't just a music star; he's also half of one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood. Despite this, he maintains a low-key lifestyle focused on friends and family. Below, get to know the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer not as a celebrity but as a husband and dad.

Country star Keith Urban grew up in Australia

Though he's now associated with country music, which has roots in the American South, Urban was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. His parents, who owned a convenience store, encouraged his musical ambitions, and Urban eventually dropped out of high school to play full time, according to Sounds Like Nashville. He moved to Nashville in the 1990s after gaining success Down Under.

Here he is on TV playing music when he was just a teenager.

Keith Urban's wife is Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Nicole Kidman told People of the moment she knew he was The One. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'” Urban was smitten just as instantly. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," said Urban on the Armchair Expert podcast, per People. "It was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot...It felt so obvious."

Fun fact: Urban and Kidman originally met in 2005 in Los Angeles at an event for Hollywood Aussies!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8, 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

How Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman keep the spark alive

Despite their busy schedules, the actor and musician work hard to stay connected. "For every single night he's away, he leaves me a love letter. Every single night of our relationship," Kidman revealed in 2014. In 2008, Urban dedicated a song at one of his concerts to his then-pregnant wife, and the goofy pair even duetted an Urban ballad in the car.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters

Urban and Kidman have two daughters of their own: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret were born in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Kidman also has two children, Isabella and Connor, from a previous marriage.