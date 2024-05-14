When Is The Voice Season 25 Finale? Find Out Who's Performing & Where to Watch

When is The Voice Season 25 Finale?

The Voice Season 25 Finale airs Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. Here's the specific information on each episode:

Monday, May 20: Tune in starting at 8/7c to watch the Top 5 Artists perform one last time for America's vote.

Tuesday, May 21: Tune in starting at 9/8c to watch some electric performances from the Coaches, Artists, and celebrity guests, plus find out the winner of The Voice Season 25.

Both episodes will stream on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET the day after they air on NBC.