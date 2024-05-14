Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
When Is The Voice Season 25 Finale? Find Out Who's Performing & Where to Watch
Mark your calendars, because The Voice Finale is fast approaching!
The Voice Season 25 is almost finished. We started with 40 Artists split among four teams, but only five remain heading into the Finale — and just one will be voted winner.
RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup
Season 26 of The Voice, which premieres this fall, will see Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg at the helm as Coaches. But before that, we need to see Season 25 through to the end.
Here's everything you need to know about The Voice Season 25 Finale:
When is The Voice Season 25 Finale?
The Voice Season 25 Finale airs Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. Here's the specific information on each episode:
Monday, May 20: Tune in starting at 8/7c to watch the Top 5 Artists perform one last time for America's vote.
Tuesday, May 21: Tune in starting at 9/8c to watch some electric performances from the Coaches, Artists, and celebrity guests, plus find out the winner of The Voice Season 25.
Both episodes will stream on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET the day after they air on NBC.
Who is performing on The Voice Season 25 Finale?
In addition to the Coaches performing duets with their final Artists, The Voice Season 25 Finale has a star-studded lineup of guest performers. See the full slate, below:
- Keith Urban (performing on the Monday episode)
- U.S. Army Field Band (performing on the Monday episode)
- The Black Keys (performing on the Tuesday episode)
- Jelly Roll (performing on the Tuesday episode)
- Kate Hudson (performing on the Tuesday episode)
- Lainey Wilson (performing on the Tuesday episode)
- Muni Long (performing on the Tuesday episode)
- Thomas Rhett (performing on the Tuesday episode)
- Gina Miles (performing on the Tuesday episode)
While not performing, these Coach alums are slated to appear on The Voice Finale to celebrate the landmark 25th season of the show: Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.
Season 25 of The Voice premiered February 26, 2024, beginning as usual with the Blind Auditions. Coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and the first ever Coach duo Dan + Shay cultivated this season’s crop of performers and guided them through the competition. They’ve had help along the way from the likes of country superstar Keith Urban, who served as this season’s Mega Mentor, and a slate of team-specific Mentors including Maluma (Team Legend), Saweetie (Team Dan + Shay), Meghan Trainor (Team Chance), and Anthony Ramos (Team Reba).
Artists fought their way through increasingly difficult musical challenges in the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs, leading up to the Live Shows. Mark your calendars for May 20th and 21st to find out who's taking it all home.