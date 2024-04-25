All About Meghan Trainor, Team Chance’s Playoff Mentor

All of the aspiring Artists on Team Chance will have to forge their own path if they want to take home the top prize this season on The Voice, and in Meghan Trainor, they’re definitely getting the right kind of role model. With a Grammy already under her belt and a new album due out this year, the 30-year-old superstar knows a thing or two about striving to succeed on her own terms.

Trainor and Chance the Rapper are teaming up to give Team Chance’s Artists a double dose of all-pro advice as Season 25 of The Voice heads toward the Playoffs, and if we’re keeping it real, Chance really couldn’t have picked a better Playoff Mentor. After first finding fame with the release of her debut album in 2014, Trainor’s career has shown how far you can go if you’ve got talent, a tireless sense of self-starting passion, and a keen ear for finding a musical voice that’s uniquely your own.

Meghan Trainor returns to The Voice as the Team Chance Playoff Mentor

Trainor erupted onto the charts with Title, her debut album, nearly a decade ago, and fans who’ve been hooked ever since “All About That Bass” (her first hit single) know this isn’t the first time she’s shown up on The Voice to lend a hand. Right in the thick of her own early success (and only months before picking up a Best New Artist Grammy), Trainor teamed up with Blake Shelton to dish indispensable advice as the Season 8 mentor for Team Blake.

Now that she’s officially on creative consulting duty for Team Chance, Trainor is returning to The Voice with an entire career’s worth of stage-crafted experience under her belt. Her upcoming sixth studio album, Timeless, is set to release in June alongside a major concert tour — and who knows? If we’re lucky, we might even get a sneak performance peek while she’s sitting in on the show, just like Season 8 fans were treated to when Trainor spun up a special live performance of “Dear Future Husband” way back in 2015.

What is Meghan Trainor’s musical style?

Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor during the “Wrap Me Up” music video on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1890 on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Trainor has scored absolute oodles of chart-crashing hits over the course of her five studio albums, and with each new release, it seems like she adds a new dimension to her amazingly versatile musical range. Raised with a childhood love of singing and songwriting as a musical member of her local church, her early inspirations were drawn from the optimistic and pop-centric hooks of 1950s doo-wop, mixed with a generous side of soul and R&B.

Fans already know Trainor for hits like "All About That Bass" and "Lips Are Moving," but what they may not realize is just how deep her creative gifts really run. Trainor doesn't just write songs for herself; she even writes for other artists, crossing genres with a string of writing and co-writing credits on tracks as diverse as Jennifer Lopez’ “Ain’t Your Mama,” Jason Mraz’ “More Than Friends” (where she also sings!), and Rascall Flatts’ “I Like the Sound of That” (where she even collaborated with fellow songwriters and Season 25 Coaches Dan + Shay).

Aside from the hook-y, infectious groove that signifies her own instantly-recognizable pop songs, Trainor’s music comes with another slice of self-branding so distinctive that it simply can’t be imitated elsewhere. Yep, it’s that voice! Pitched somewhere between a cool midrange croon and a raspy, slightly-sassy delivery that almost sounds like she’s just making musical conversation, Trainor has crafted a vocal style that’s uniquely her own — an achievement that’s especially bound to command the full attention of all the Team Chance Artists who’ll be looking to her for some expert advice.

Trainor will squad up with Team Chance on The Voice alongside a trio of Season 25 celebrity Playoff Mentors that also includes Anthony Ramos (Team Reba), Saweetie (Team Dan + Shay), and Maluma (Team Legend).

