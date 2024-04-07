Everything That's Happened in Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship

They met on The Voice, started dating, and have since gotten married. Take a look at where they are now.

Few married couples can say they fell in love on the set of a singing competition, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's love story on The Voice is a true happily-ever-after.

After first crossing paths in their respective Coaches chairs in 2014, Shelton and Stefani have since celebrated dozens of relationship milestones, several wedding anniversaries, and many powerhouse musical collaborations. Some may have been shocked by the country king charming the California native, but Shelton and Stefani's relationship has become an obsession among Voice fans.

Through their public adoration and constant support for each other's passions, Stefani and Shelton's relationship takes romance to the next level.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear during The Voice, Season 17 Episode 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

When did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani start dating? Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015. The couple met for the first time in 2014 while mentoring Artists as Coaches on Season 7 of The Voice. First connecting as friends who were navigating high-profile divorces, a romance later blossomed between the seasoned musicians. In a 2016 interview with Billboard, Shelton opened up about how connecting to process their mutual divorces led to their romance. "Next thing I know, I wake up, and she’s all I care about, and I’m ­wondering if she feels the same about me," Shelton shared. "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.” The two announced they were dating by Season 9 of The Voice. Shelton and Stefani made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. In a 2022 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani dished the details about their first public outing as a power couple, admitting it had catapulted Shelton out of his comfort zone. "That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually," Stefani told Kelly Clarkson. "It was the Oscars Vanity Fair party. I think I played at the party and then we went out that night." "He never does red carpets, now that I know him..." Stefani added. "That always melts me when I see it because it's, like, such a moment for me. A good one."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Photo: Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dated for five years

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly pose during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018. Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

After Shelton and Stefani hard launched their relationship, his country charm became a non-obvious but delightful match for Stefani's West Coast aesthetic.

"It's not something that anybody could have seen coming — besides God, I guess. It doesn't look like it would make sense, you know?" Shelton told CMT, according to PopSugar. "But all I can tell you is, it does. It just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we're at in our lives."

And it didn't take long for Stefani to see the benefits of a cowgirl lifestyle. In January 2016, Shelton revealed to ET that he bought the "Hollaback Girl" a horse.

"Gwen, she loves riding, and she loves horses. It's actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but … name me one girl on the planet that doesn't love horses or just think that they are beautiful," Shelton gushed.

After being crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, it was Stefani who encouraged Shelton to lean into the title. Shelton revealed, "[Stefani] goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment.'"

Stefani has opened up about the unexpected nature of her relationship with Shelton, telling her fellow Season 22 Voice Coaches that before she joined the NBC singing competition, the country king simply wasn't on her radar.

“I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came on The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world,” Stefani told Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend. “But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged? Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020. Stefani made the exciting announcement on Instagram on October 27 that year, sharing a photo of the diamond ring alongside the caption, " yes please!" Shelton shared the good news and engagement photo with his Instagram followers, captioning the post, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" While Shelton and Stefani were very open about their engagement, they took a slower road to the altar. In a 2021 interview with TODAY, Stefani revealed the proposal was "just natural," adding, "It's funny because he basically had the ring and it was right around my birthday. I was getting a little bit anxious ... cause I started having a little insecurity and so it was right on time." After gushing over her "best friend" and fiancé, Stefani opened up about the couple's desire to take their time before heading down the aisle. "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together," Stefani explained. "So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married,'" Stefani continued. "So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing during Christmas in Rockefeller Center in 2022. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married? Shelton and Stefani officially tied the knot on July 3, 2021. And, who better to officiate the ceremony than the longtime Host of The Voice, Carson Daly? The couple and their loved ones enjoyed wedding festivities on Shelton's Ten Point Ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where Shelton and Stefani have been enjoying married life ever since. In honor of their first wedding anniversary in 2022, Stefani shared a sentimental video montage of highlights from their wedding on social media, accompanied by Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." "1 year down, forever to go!" Stefani she captioned the Instagram. For the couple's second anniversary, Stefani shared another video montage of the couple's cutest moments, captioning the video, "happy anniversary @blakeshelton, I love you." Shelton has also shared heartfelt anniversary Instagram posts every year since his marriage to Stefani. For their first anniversary, Shelton shared a picture of Stefani beaming in her stunning wedding dress alongside the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!" In honor of their second anniversary in 2023, Shelton shared a photo of the couple enjoying their wedding cake with the caption, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you." In a June 2022 interview with People, Shelton took the opportunity to shine a spotlight on his powerhouse wife. "I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it," Shelton gushed. "She's just a magical person to be around." RELATED: Gwen Stefani Shares Why Her Marriage to Blake Shelton "Just Works" In a September 2023 interview with People, Stefani revealed how falling on love and marrying Shelton totally transformed her lifestyle. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy,'" Stefani explained. "It was so automatic and just an amazing gift to be able to experience love like that for the first time."

Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani attend STX Films World Premiere of UglyDolls at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

How many kids do Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have? While Shelton and Stefani haven't had any children together, they still relish their blended family. RELATED: How Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s Kids Has Changed Him Stefani is the proud mother of three sons shared with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale: Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Kingston James McGregor. Since their 2021 wedding, Shelton has been enjoying his title as a stepdad to the boys.

Blake Shelton left The Voice to have more time with his family

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale at the ceremony where Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

After the couple got hitched, Shelton opened up about the impact becoming a stepfather had on his future. His desire to settle down and spend time with his family played a significant role in his decision to retire from The Voice following Season 23.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," Shelton told Access in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

Stefani explained more of the thinking behind her husband's decision in November 2022, telling Extra, “It’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do."

“I’m excited for him because we have lives outside of work, and it’s a really good life," Stefani added. "We have Oklahoma, which is something I never knew I needed and wanted. We planted a garden, we do all kinds of fun stuff. So we’re looking forward to doing some of that family stuff together. It's gonna be great."

Since leaving The Voice, Shelton and Stefani have frequently shared photos from the Oklahoma ranch and their various performances on social media.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Songs Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during day one for the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

After falling for each other, it didn't take long for Shelton and Stefani to collaborate in the studio. Their first masterpiece was their 2016 collaboration "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which appeared on Shelton's album If I'm Honest. The couple later performed the single during Season 10 of The Voice.

In 2017, the pair teamed up for Stefani's Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with the Voice Coaches delivering the swoon-worthy titular hit. The couple hit the stage during the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting to deliver a rousing performance of the beloved song.

Stefani and Shelton continue to create infectious hits together, including 2019's "Nobody But You," which appeared on Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country. They also performed the single at the 2020 Grammy Awards. That same year, Stefani and Shelton joined forces on "Happy Anywhere" from Shelton's Body Language.

Adding to their original creations, Shelton and Stefani recorded a 2023 cover of The Judd's "Love Is Alive."

In February 2024, Shelton and Stefani released their latest collab, the duet “Purple Irises,” a pop-country ballad centered around their steel-tight bond. Aside from the duet joining the tracklist for Shelton's 2024 tour, the couple performed the hit before the 2024 Super Bowl.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Today

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Shelton and Stefani are each other's biggest fans, so it was only fitting for the pair to give speeches at each other's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies. That's right — both Voice Coaches have stars on the landmark, adding to the married couple's legend status.

Shelton was inducted in May 2023, and Stefani received the prestigious honor in October 2023. Shelton had Stefani in tears with his emotional induction speech for Stefani, highlighting her incredible abilities as a performer and mother.

"In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame," Shelton said. "From music, television, and movies to fashion and beauty. She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though."

"And then there's that one thing that no one could ever explain," Shelton continued. "It's that thing that she was born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait. Who is that? What's her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the hell?' That's the thing that God gives you and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it."

Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Patti Stefani attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

