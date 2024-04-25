The Voice Reveals Playoff Mentors for Team Chance and Team Reba - and They're Huge Stars

Two big names step up to help the Artists meet the moment as the Season 25 competition levels up.

Two down; two more to go! Two of music’s biggest names have already been announced as Playoff Mentors to give Dan + Shay and John Legend a big boost for their respective teams on Season 25 of The Voice. But there’s no need for Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire to side-eye their fellow Coaches with envy, because the show has just revealed the pair of remaining guest stars who’ll help the Artists of Team Chance and Team Reba shine their brightest as the competition gets set to kick up another notch.

Team Chance is getting a surge of Grammy-winning star power with the addition of Playoff Mentor Meghan Trainor, while Team Reba is laying claim to some Grammy-nabbing talent of its own with the fresh addition of Playoff Mentor Anthony Ramos. It’s an intriguing mash-up of genres, styles, and, most importantly, stage-honed musical mastery that all promise to elevate the Artists’ game right as Season 25 enters its most competitive phase yet.

Meghan Trainor: The Voice's New Playoff Mentor for Team Chance

Meghan Trainor attends Audacy's Leading Ladies 2024 at Kings Theatre on March 20, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images forAudacy's Leading Ladies 2024

Super-savvy in the ways of stage and song, pop icon Meghan Trainor is joining forces with Chance the Rapper to tutor his team’s artistic talent as The Voice swings toward the Playoffs round.

As fans quickly found out when Trainor earned fame from her early hit single “All About That Bass,” marching to your own beat with confidence is a big part of the doo-wop-inspired superstar’s musical message. Her well-honed skills should be especially on point for Team Chance, too, as Trainor’s carving out time for The Voice right on the eve of the release of Timeless, her forthcoming sixth studio album, while gearing up for a major concert tour that’ll kick off later on this summer.

That means Chance and Trainor will both be at their best as they pair up to coax the best from the Artists of Team Chance. Trainor brings to the table a spirited sense of showmanship and gift for musical versatility, refined not only through killer live performances (like her must-watch Season 8 live rendition of “Dear Future Husband” on The Voice), but also a strong songwriter’s sensibility. Beyond just rocking the mic firsthand, she’s known as well for her deep creative chops, including songwriting credit on tracks that range from Jennifer Lopez’ “Ain’t Your Mama” to Rascall Flatts’ “I Like the Sound of That.”

Team Reba welcomes Playoff Mentor Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

If anyone knows how to command an audience, it’s Anthony Ramos. After turning heads in Broadway’s Hamilton (where he even played two roles!), Ramos hit the big screen opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018’s A Star is Born. He kept the movie tunes flowing by playing the central character of the 2021 film musical In the Heights, and has lately branched out beyond show-stopping belters as the star of the 2023 sci-fi smash Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

If Reba brings a little bit of country confidence to the Artists on her team, it’s a sure bet that Ramos will add in an extra dash of Broadway-refined stagecraft. His pitch-perfect pipes and amazing tenor vocal range earned him a 2016 Musical Theater Album Grammy for Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording), while his infectiously buoyant attitude promises to make a perfect Coaching complement alongside the Queen of Country’s always-upbeat advice.

Ramos’ stint on The Voice comes amid an extra-busy screen schedule for the do-it-all star. He’s set to appear soon in the film remake of Twisters (releasing July 19), as well as test his superhero’s mettle in the upcoming Marvel mini-series, Ironheart. If that’s not enough, keep your sci-fi eyes peeled for his already-finished turn opposite Zachary Quinto in the planet-crashing movie Distant, which is set to arrive sometime in the near future after wrapping production at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will Meghan Trainor and Anthony Ramos take the Artists to the next level as the Season 25 competition levels up? Find out by watching The Voice Mondays on NBC at 8/7c, and streaming the next day on Peacock.