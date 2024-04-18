All About Saweetie, Team Dan + Shay’s Playoff Mentor on Season 25 of The Voice

The competition is accelerating quickly on The Voice Season 25! The Blinds and the Battles are in the rearview, the Knockouts are in full swing, and Country music superstar Keith Urban has entered the arena as this season’s Mega Mentor.

Urban will be helping every performer on every team as they duke it out for the top spot, but things are only going to get harder, and the artists are going to need all the help they can get. That’s why, once the Knockouts are over and we enter the Playoff stage, the remaining artists will get some additional guidance from a guest Mentor dedicated to their team. For Team Dan + Shay, that Playoff Mentor will be Hip Hop artist Saweetie.

Who Is Saweetie, the Playoff Mentor for Team Dan + Shay on The Voice?

Saweetie first emerged onto the music scene in 2016 when she started dropping freestyle clips on Instagram and elsewhere. Her songs, all crafted and released independently, consistently went viral, earning Saweetie an organically grown audience. She released her debut single “Icy Grl” on SoundCloud in 2017, and two years later, her song “My Type” was number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her origin story is entirely unique yet increasingly familiar in our digital landscape, where all the world is quite literally a stage. “I have a lot of empathy for the people who have the courage and bravery to come out here and perform,” Saweetie said.

Over the last few years Saweetie has dropped several more singles, all leading to her upcoming debut studio album. In the meantime, she’s stacked up award nominations including for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best New Artist at the Grammys, and she won Outstanding New Artist at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Now she can add Playoff Mentor to her long list of accomplishments.

What Is Saweetie’s Job as a Playoff Mentor?

The Playoff Mentors offer an additional perspective and insight that the artists might not otherwise receive and help to craft the tone and tenor of their performance. Often, the Playoff Mentors come from a different genre than the Coach they are supporting. Coupled with their unique lived experience and perspective on the music industry, it gives the Artists a wider view to the musical landscape and another set of ears to bounce songs off.

Coaching duo Dan + Shay chose Hip Hop artist Saweetie as the Playoff Mentor for their team, in part because of her connection to the new artist experience. “Saweetie is such an incredible Hip Hop artist,” said Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. “These contestants, they dream about exactly what she’s doing right now. She’s new, she’s fresh, and she’s massive. She’s absolutely crushing it. She embodies everything that a new artist really strives to be.”

That’s basically the gig for the Playoff Mentor, to help the Coaches guide their Artists toward the best possible performance. What skills and perspective they bring to that assignment will differ from Mentor to Mentor. In this case, Dan + Shay are banking that while they try to help their Artists build the foundations of a long-term career, Saweetie can help them to capture the moment.

