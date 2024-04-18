The First 2 Voice Playoff Mentors Have Been Announced, and They're Mega-Stars

You know things are getting serious on The Voice when the show’s already-famous Coaches dial up even more star power to give their teams a well-timed Playoffs lift. With the thickest part of the competition just around the corner, Coaches John Legend and Dan + Shay are the first up to announce the celebrity guest mentors they’ve recruited to their Teams... and by any music lover’s standards, it looks like they’ve both hit the big time.

Team Legend is set to welcome Latin Grammy-winning superstar Maluma as its Season 25 Playoff Mentor, while Grammy-nominated hip-hop star Saweetie will do the Playoff Mentor honors for Team Dan + Shay. For The Voice’s remaining Artists, that means a double dose of performance-tested stagecraft, vocal expertise, and all-around wise advice as they lock in on their ultimate goal: walking away as this season’s top performer while adding a new entry in The Voice’s iconic list of winners.

Maluma: Team Legend’s new Playoff Mentor on The Voice

Maluma attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma has been on the music scene since the early 2010s, but it was his 2015 album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy that really put his versatile brand of reggaeton-infused urban pop on the map. Through six studio albums and a host of high-profile celebrity collaborations (including crossover team-ups with Madonna, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and The Weekend), he’s climbed to the top of the Latin music charts while breaking crossover barriers that’ve even put his voice on the big screen (as a character in 2021’s hit animated movie Encanto).

Fresh off last year’s release of his newest album Don Juan, Maluma is making time to share his wealth of musical knowledge with Team Legend, where he’ll help craft winning strategies for each of the seven Team Legend Artists who’ll be taking their talents into the Playoffs. Expect a big charisma boost from the outgoing and accessible star, whose fresh tips and tricks, honed through oodles of live-performance experience, will no doubt complement (and even elevate!) Legend’s best Coaching efforts.

Saweetie: The new Playoff Mentor for Team Dan + Shay

Saweetie arrives at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Hip-hop and rap with a sweet (or should we say sa-weet?!) side of soul: that’s the cool West Coast way to describe Bay Area-bred superstar Saweetie, who’s squadding up with Team Dan + Shay to dish indispensable mentorship to the seven Artist who’ve endured beyond the Battles and into the Playoffs.

Saweetie burst onto the scene in 2017 with her double-Platinum charting hit “Icy Girl,” and since then she’s been racking up awards nominations (including a 2022 Grammy nod for Best New Artist) while building a body of chart-pacing hits in anticipation of her upcoming full-length debut studio album.

Team Dan + Shay is definitely getting a wealth of fresh insight by bringing Saweetie on board as the duo's Season 25 Playoff Mentor — especially when it comes to honing and bringing out the best in each Artist’s unique style. In addition to building on her musical repertoire, Saweetie’s an all-pro expert at crafting a unique brand to go with the beats. Not only has she appeared as herself on a ton of TV series (including a fun Season 2 drop-in on Peacock’s Bel-Air), she’s also launched her own line of cosmetics, clothing, and jewelry. Now how’s that for getting your name out there?

How will Maluma and Saweetie shape the fate of the Playoffs as Season 25 enters the home stretch? Find out by watching The Voice on NBC next Monday at 8/7c, and streaming the next day on Peacock.