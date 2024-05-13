The Voice Season 26 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup

Season 25 of The Voice is quickly wrapping up as the Live Shows play out and we narrow in on an ultimate winner. In the meantime, plans for Season 26 are already in the works. All of the juicy details and mind-blowing performances are still waiting for us in the future, but we now know who the Coaches will be, and it’s one of the most killer lineups in recent memory.

Coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and the first ever Coaching duo Dan + Shay are all stepping aside to make room for some new perspectives. Of course, there’s a wide slate of talented former Coaches to choose from including the likes of Pharell Williams, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande, but only two Coaching alums are rejoining the panel.

Who are The Voice Season 26 Coaches? Gwen Stefani is returning as a Coach for Season 26 after a brief hiatus, alongside Queen Reba McEntire, who is returning for her third straight season. They’ll be joined by two first-time Coaches, singer-songwriter Michael Bublé and rapper/actor Snoop Dogg.

Reba McEntire

The Queen of Country herself, Reba McEntire, is returning for her third at-bat in the Coaching chair during Season 26 of The Voice. During her first season, McEntire brought in freshly cooked tater tots to share with her Team, and in Season 25, she traded in taters for chicken tenders. Next season, she might even have a personal chef at her side, popping out funnel cakes or something. We can’t wait to find out what new food we’re adding to our watch party snack layout.

McEntire got her start singing at rodeos and nightclubs as part of a trio, the Singing McEntires, alongside two siblings. She studied to be a schoolteacher, just like her mother, before picking up a recording contract and becoming synonymous with country music.

When she’s not singing her heart out, McEntire has also lent her talents to the stage and screen, playing characters like the graboid blasting Heather Gummer in Tremors and the greatest race car driver who ever lived, A.J. Ferguson, in The Little Rascals.

Gwen Stefani

Stefani is a singer-songwriter experimenting with a wide variety of musical stylings. She’s performed as a solo act for years but is perhaps most well-known among a certain contingent for co-founding and fronting the pop-ska band No Doubt. Her role in the ‘90s California music scene helped popularize a coastal kind of sunshine rock which was, at once, a mixture of punk’s antiauthoritarian themes and good vibes.

You’ll find Stefani adding flavor to tracks like Sublime’s “Saw Red” and a number of songs with her musical beau (and another The Voice Coaching alum) Blake Shelton. No Doubt went on hiatus in 2004 but has regrouped a number of times over the last two decades. Most recently, they performed together at Coachella 2024, marking their first reunion since 2015. Over a decade-spanning career, Stefani has racked up three Grammys and sold more than 60 million records, including solo and ensemble work. With any luck, she’ll add a win to that list of accomplishments during Season 26 of The Voice.

Michael Bublé

The powerhouse musical stylings of Michael Bublé are the result of a lifelong dream. Family lore says that Bublé has dreamed of being a famous singer (or a hockey player) since he was 2 years old. His folks first picked up on that passion when he was 13 and belting out songs in the family car.

Bublé got his start singing at nightclubs at just 16 years old, and his 2003 self-titled album topped charts in Canada, launching him from smoky bar rooms to stadium shows. His following album, It’s Time, reached international appeal in 2005.



He has earned five Grammys, 15 Juno Awards, six multi-platinum albums, more than 14 billion global streams, and stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

He's also performed as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live twice. Now, he’s bringing that signature voice and musical insight as a Coach on The Voice Season 26.

Snoop Dogg

If wealth were measured in the chillness of your vibes, Snoop Dogg would be the richest dude alive. Few people have had a larger impact on the popular consciousness than one Snoop dee-oh-double-gee; he’s a rapper, actor, and the current owner of about 90% of the planet’s total supply of rizz.

As a kid, a young Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. had an affinity for the Peanuts character Snoopy, it was enough that his mom started affectionately calling him that, and the name stuck. Snoop got his first taste of performing in school hallways, rapping for classmates. A few years later, one of his mixtape tracks caught the attention of Dr. Dre. He put out a couple of early tracks with Dre, before dropping his debut 1993 album Doggystyle, on Death Row Records, spawning hits like “Gin and Juice.”

Over the course of his storied music career, Snoop has released 21 studio albums, sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, reached #1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 Grammy Award nominations.

Over the last 30-odd years, Snoop has lived a number of lives in the public eye. Along with his rap career, he's also partnered to be a major presence on NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris. He will serve as one of NBC’s hosts and will be seen throughout the Games attending various competitions, visiting with athletes and their friends and families, and exploring city landmarks. As a philanthropist, Snoop launched the Snoop Youth Football League 17 years ago that has since seen more than 40 kids make it to the NFL. As part of the SYFL, Snoop Special Stars ensures that kids with any physical, mental or developmental disabilities also participate.

Then at other times he’s made a living baking cookies and hanging with Martha Stewart. Snoop contains multitudes. Now he’s reinventing himself one more time, taking a turn Coaching the next generation of performers.

The Voice Season 26 premieres this fall on NBC.