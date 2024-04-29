Who Is Going to The Voice Live Shows? The Playoffs Night 2 Results

L. Rodgers Dedicates This EMOTIONAL Version Of "All I Know So Far" To Her Nephew | Voice Playoffs

The Voice Coaches John Legend and Dan + Shay got the night off this week (April 29) as the Contestants of Team Reba and Team Chance sang their hearts out for a chance to move on to the Live Shows.

"Tonight's the big decision," said Reba McEntire, who was feeling all the butterflies on Night 2 of the Playoffs. "I gotta send some folks home, and I'm not liking it." The Queen of Country's mentor for this late-stage of the game was actor/singer Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts).

"Nothing's crazier in the Playoffs," echoed Chance the Rapper, going on to underscore the lack of any backup maneuvers. "You have no Steal, no Playoff Pass." His mentor was Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor.

Which The Voice Season 25 Artists are advancing to Live Shows? Team Reba singers Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass recipient), and Asher HaVon are all headed into the final phase of the contest, while Justin and Jeremy Garcia (stolen from Team Dan + Shay during Battles) and Jackie Romeo (stolen from Team Legend during Knockouts) have been eliminated. When it comes to Team Chance, Nadège (Playoff Pass recipient), Serenity Arce, and Maddi Jane will move on to the Lives, while Kyle Schuesler (stolen from Team Dan + Shay during Knockouts) and RLETTO are headed home.

Recapping The Voice Season 25 Playoffs Night 2

Team Reba

Josh Sanders sang “Black Water” by The Doobie Brothers

Shay Mooney got all metaphorical once the performance had ended, comparing Sanders' voice to a stallion. "Somebody just opened the damn gate and let it out," he said.

Justin and Jeremy Garcia sang “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran

If you recall, McEntire stole the identical Garcia brothers over to her team during Battles because they reminded her of how she grew up singing alongside her own siblings. "I love you guys singing separately, so when you come together and sing harmony, it just makes it so much richer," she said.

Jackie Romeo sang "The Story" by Brandi Carlile

Legend, who let Romeo go during Knockouts, complimented the singer for delivering "the complete package so far," going on to add, "I loved hearing that gentle side of your voice. It sounded so gorgeous. I loved this performance, Jackie — I was so proud."

L. Rodgers sang “All I Know So Far” by Pink

The recipient of McEntire's sole Playoff Pass this season, Rodgers reaped nothing but praise from the Coaches. "I thought you did spectacularly well," McEntire said. "I loved you standing when you took the mic off the microphone stand and took that pose. I got goosebumps. You tell a story with your face and your actions. You're making my decisions even harder."

Asher HaVon sang "Titanium" by David Guetta

HaVon entranced the Coaches, with Legend going so far as to compare the singer to the legendary Whitney Houston (high praise, indeed!). McEntire, meanwhile, was almost in tears as she emphasized HaVon's thunderous onstage presence. "The way you stood still had everybody's attention immediately," she said. "The song was great for you. I hope you feel really good about it and to hear my fellow Coaches talk about you like that, I couldn't be more proud. I love you to pieces. Way to go."

ADVANCING TO LIVE SHOWS: Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon

SENT HOME: Justin and Jeremy Garcia and Jackie Romeo

Team Chance

Nadège sang "Clocks" by Coldplay

"Your tone is rich, it's like a cashmere sweater or butter," McEntire told Nadège. Chance, meanwhile, called the cover "one of the best performances" he's ever seen on The Voice stage.

Kyle Schuesler sang "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan

Dan + Shay felt some regret over letting the multi-instrumental Schuesler go during Knockouts. "I didn't feel like I was hearing a cover of Zach Bryan," said Shay Mooney. "It really was your version of that song."

Serenity Arce sang "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez

The Coaches were absolutely blown away by Arce's performance, especially considering she's only 16 years old. "It's so tough because you come and you kill it every week," Chance said. "There were some big moments in the song that you went for or created yourself ... It's gonna be a tough decision at the end, but you very much deserve to be in the Lives."

RLETTO sang "Holy" by Justin Bieber (featuring Chance the Rapper)

It takes a lot of guts to perform a song associated with one of the Coaches, but RLETTO knew the reward would be worth it if his cover choice paid off. "You know, sometimes, you gotta take a risk and see what's gonna happen," he said during rehearsals. While Chance — who is close friends with Bieber — found himself impressed by RLETTO's dynamic stage presence, he was a little crestfallen the singer didn't show more range.

Maddi Jane sang "Stay" by Rihanna

Shay Mooney was so taken aback by Jane's performance, that he threatened to quit the show if she wasn't picked for the Live Shows. Chance was bubbling with pride, stating: "It's just cool to see you be yourself every week. I just like how you carry yourself in every performance, the very cool confidence that you have. And so, I'm really proud that you came out here and showed why you deserve to be on this show and in the Lives. When you sing, everybody gets excited."

ADVANCING TO LIVE SHOWS: Nadège, Serenity Arce, and Maddi Jane

SENT HOME: Kyle Schuesler and RLETTO