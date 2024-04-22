Which Artists Are Going to the Live Shows on The Voice Season 25?

Season 25 of NBC's The Voice entered its fiercest stage yet Monday evening (April 22) with the beginning of Playoffs. Night 1 saw members of Team Legend (with guest mentor Maluma) and Team Dan + Shay (with guest Saweetie) competing. As veteran Coach Legend emphasized at the start of the very episode Artists need to bring their absolute A-game to this stage of the competition because there are no Saves or Steals left.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"They've got to convince us they're ready for the Lives," he said. Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper was just relieved to have the night off, stating, "I'm glad I get to watch Team Dan + Shay and Team Legend fight with their emotions and figure out the biggest decision of their lives. Imma just be chillin'."

RELATED: Sobs, Steals & a Taylor Swift Comparison: Inside The Voice Season 25 Knockouts Night 2

Which The Voice Season 25 Artists are advancing to Live Shows? Team Legend singers Nathan Chester, Zoe Levert, and Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass recipient) are all headed into the final phase of the game, while Mafe and Kamalei Kawa'a (stolen to Team Legend during Knockouts) have been eliminated. When it comes to Team Dan + Shay, Madison Curbelo (Playoff Pass recipient), Karen Waldrup, and Tae Lewis (stolen from Team Reba) will move on to the Lives, while Anya True and Olivia Rubini (stolen from Team Legend) are headed home.

Recapping The Voice Season 25 Playoffs Night 1

Team Legend

John Legend on The Voice Season 25 Episode 8. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Nathan Chester sang “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles

Chester earned major kudos not only for his incredible singing chops, but also for his physical movements, which included a surprise split. The man can bend! Reba McEntire didn't hold back with her praise, exclaiming: "Best. Performance. Ever." Legend later echoed that sentiment: "Nathan, that was your best performance yet. You do it with such conviction and enthusiasm and such great execution. It's not all tricks, it's not all splits, it's not all the outfit. You can sing, man. You made an emphatic statement about you deserving to be in the Live Shows."

Bryan Olesen sang "Africa" by Toto

The Coaches absolutely loved Olesen's Toto cover, throwing out phrases like "already a superstar," "the whole package," and "100 percent a rock star." For his part, Legend said: "You just show up here every time and make it feel like we're at Bryan's concert. You're such a pro. I feel your intention in everything that you do ... I'm glad I used my Playoff Pass on you, you deserved it."

Kamalei Kawa'a sang "No Woman, No Cry" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Originally a member of Team Chance, Kawa'a was stolen by Legend in the Knockouts. This was his second Bob Marley cover after he tackled "Redemption Song" during the Blind Auditions. "I just feel like you're really honoring his legacy in such a beautiful way," Legend noted. "You don't [try] to sound like him, you're not [faking a Jamaican accent]. You're just coming out here being yourself, and I'm so happy I get to work with you."

Mafe sang "Someone Like You" by Adele

"What am I supposed to do?" Legend asked, the rhetorical question coming after a friendly quibble over his choice of outfit with Shay Mooney. "Everybody keeps coming up here, being their very best selves ... I thought the moments when you took a few melodic liberties were tasteful. They didn't take me out of the feeling of the song. I love working with you, Mafe. You are fantastic."

Zoe Levert sang "Iris" by The Goo Goo Dolls

Chance praised Levert's take on the 1998 Goo Goo Dolls classic as his "favorite performance" of the night. Legend was in agreement: "I just feel like Zoe is becoming a star before our eyes. I'm so impressed. She crushed it!"

ADVANCING TO LIVE SHOWS: Nathan Chester, Zoe Levert, and Bryan Olesen

SENT HOME: Mafe and Kamalei Kawa

Team Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay appear in Season 25 Episode 5 of The Voice Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Karen Waldrup sang "Heart Like a Truck" by Lainey Wilson

Following Waldrup's performance, McEntire lamented the fact that she lost out on recruiting the Contestant for her team (Dan + Shay used their Block to nab the singer for themselves). Despite her sadness over losing out on such a great talent, McEntire hailed the Lainey Wilson cover as "spectacular," which is exactly what you want to hear from the Queen of Country. "I think that was my favorite performance you've done so far," said Smyers. "We know you've got a powerhouse voice, but I felt like on this song, you connected to the lyrics, more so than any of the previous performances. You're a pro. You left everything on the stage."

Anya True sang “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

"That was my favorite performance of yours so far," Smyers told True once the song had wrapped. "It's easy to really go over the top, emulating Taylor Swift. I didn't feel that at all from you. I heard Anya. You absolutely stepped up and crushed it." Mooney got a touching "Awww" from the audience when he added, "We're such fans and I feel like we're your older brothers over here just beaming with pride. As Reba would say, 'You're cute as a button' and we're grateful to have you here on the show."

Olivia Rubini sang "I'll Stand By You" by The Pretenders

Originally a member of Team Legend, Rubini was stolen over to Team Dan + Shay during Battles. "I feel like you have so much originality," Smyers told her. "There's no one else on this competition that sings like you. You're awesome."

Tae Lewis sang "Runnin’ Outta Moonlight" by Randy Houser

There was no question among McEntire, Legend, and Chance: Tae Lewis absolutely had to move on to Lives. None of them had a single critique to give. "You're an amazing tenor vocalist," Smyers said. "You really showcased your range in this one ... you did not let us down today. You made us damn proud up here on this stage." Mooney continued: "I had this fire in my belly. It might've been the tacos I had for lunch, I'm not sure. You are so fantastic, man, and I am so proud that you are on Team Dan + Shay."

Madison Curbelo sang "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

"I got chills," McEntire declared. "You gave me goosebumps. I love your voice." Chance came next, admitting that he "wanted to cry a little bit" throughout the performance. The second-time Coach went on to say that he planned on asking the show's producers for a copy of the performance "because I want to listen to it again." Legend concurred, stating that the choice of sending Curbelo to the Lives was "obvious." Smyers came next, voicing his happiness that he and Mooney decided to give Madison the coveted Playoff Pass. "There's just something about your voice that carries more than just notes," Mooney added. "It doesn't just go to my ears, it goes straight to my soul. That was the first time today that I got chills, and I never get the chills."

ADVANCING TO LIVE SHOWS: Madison Curbelo, Karen Waldrup, and Tae Lewis

SENT HOME: Anya True and Olivia Rubini