All About Anthony Ramos, Team Reba’s Mega Mentor

Contestants on The Voice are under a lot of pressure to put their best musical foot forward in a high-stakes competition happening in front of a live audience. Fortunately, they have the assistance of a celebrity Coach (or Coaches) in John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and The Voice’s first ever Coaching duo Dan + Shay.

That’s more than a lot of musicians can hope for, but as the competition ramps up it might not be enough. With that in mind, Award-winning Country music star Keith Urban has entered the fray as Season 25’s Mega Mentor, providing some additional guidance to every Artist on every team. Without any loyalty to one Team over another or any Artist over another, Urban can offer a unique perspective the Coaches may not be able to see.

Just in case that isn’t enough, the Coaches are calling in a collection of Playoff Mentors as reinforcements. Unlike Urban, each Playoff Mentor will be dedicated to just one team, and Queen Reba McEntire chose star Anthony Ramos.

What Does Anthony Ramos Do as a Playoff Mentor?

If Reba is the Head Coach of her team, then Ramos will serve as something of an assistant Coach during the Playoff phase of the competition. He and the other Playoff Mentors –– Meghan Trainor (Team Chance), Saweetie (Team Dan + Shay), and Maluma (Team Legend) –– will provide support to their respective Coaches and take the lead when their skills or insight might be more applicable.

They can be a sounding board for both the Coaches and the Artists, they can provide a gut check or be the tiebreaker when the path forward is unclear. The role of Playoff Mentor isn’t well-defined, and that’s by design. Music, like all creative work, is inherently malleable and the best mentors have to be able to know when to redirect and when to go with the flow.

In the end, the Playoff Mentor can be whatever the Coach and the Artist need them to be. What’s important is the unique perspective, talent, and experience they bring to the endeavor. Fortunately for Team Reba, those are just the qualities Ramos brings to the table.

Who Is Anthony Ramos, Playoff Mentor for Team Reba?

You’ve probably heard of Ramos or at least heard his voice, even if you don’t know it. He’s lent a hand and a voice to some of the coolest and most culturally relevant works of the last decade and his star is still rising. “He’s done television, movies, Broadway. He’s a Grammy award winner, and solo performer. He does it all,” said Reba McEntire. “He’s the perfect person to be a Mentor.”

Ramos is perhaps most well-known for originating the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original cast of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton. The 2020 stage recording of the play (recorded in 2016) earned Ramos an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie.

Ramos has a voice and a stage presence so powerful that it forged a path all the way from Broadway to Hollywood. In recent years, he has played the lead in the screen adaptation of In the Heights (another Lin Manuel-Miranda joint) and supporting roles in A Star is Born, The Bad Guys, Trolls World Tour, and more. Soon, you’ll see him fleeing whirlwinds in Universal's much-anticipated return to tornado alley, Twisters.

In the meantime, catch him as a Playoff Mentor on The Voice, Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.