Brian Tee Reveals His Sweet Nickname for the "Awe Inspiring" Nicole Kidman

Brian Tee just honored his on-screen partner in the best way.

Nicole Kidman was the recipient of the 2024 AFI Lifetime Achievement award, and to highlight her accomplishments, her Expats co-star, Brian Tee, took to Instagram to share the most heartfelt shoutout to her. The best part? He dropped a cute nickname that he calls her: Nic.

"It was such an honor to be at @nicolekidman AFI Lifetime Achievement awards... her accolades are so deserving and her talents are awe inspiring. But what I love most about Nicole is that she leads with love. And as she pulled me aside to take photos, she mentioned to me she was a little nervous... which only shows that her graciousness is effortless and her generosity holds no bounds. You are grace. Congratulations Nic," he wrote on a post of them posing on the red carpet together.

Tee, of course, is also known for playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med. He departed the show after eight seasons, announcing the news in October 2022. However, he later returned to the set to direct Season 8, Episode 17, titled "Know When to Hold and When to Fold" and is also directing an episode in Season 9.

In a 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Tee explained why he chose to leave the show originally.

"I think Choi wanted more. I think he needed to help the people he felt needed him the most," he told us. "I think he loved Chicago Med, but he had a higher purpose in the sense of really trying to heal a city that is wounded. Especially in the inner cities, especially those that, you know, may be struggling either financially or situationally."

"I think he [Choi], being from Chicago, has this urgency to want to help and heal, especially those that need him the most. And I think that's why he chose this particular path and why he left Chicago Med." He added.

As for a potential return to the show, Tee hinted that fans should never say never.

"I leave the door always open. Chicago Med has been an incredible experience and ride for myself personally. And I've made some wonderful friends that I hold near and dear to my heart. And going back just to work—not even being in front of the camera—going back to work, and seeing and working with the cast and crew would just be a joy to do," he said.

He continued, "So as far as story, and what it would take, it's hard to say because my heart will still always be on that set with the people that I've worked with. So in that context, you know, if there ever is an opportunity to come back and again, play with my friends, I absolutely would probably jump at the opportunity."