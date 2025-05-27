Susan Boyle's Soaring Cover of "The Impossible Dream" Is a Vocal Tour-De-Force

Is there a power ballad that the Got Talent legend can't master?

If there's one thing Got Talent icon Susan Boyle will do, it's take a ballad to new heights, and her rendition of "The Impossible Dream" is downright angelic.

Boyle first took the world by storm with her 2009 Britain's Got Talent audition of "I Dreamed a Dream," but she continues to captivate audiences with her larger-than-life vocal prowess and mind-boggling range. And she has a thing for musicals about dreamers. Boyle's rendition of "The Impossible Dream" is a testament to her immense talent and affinity for a power ballad.

As the most famous track from the 1965 Broadway musical Man of La Mancha, "The Impossible Dream" has been covered by a pantheon of vocal heavyweights over the decades. While Andy Williams, Jack Jones, and Frank Sinatra helped take the song from the theatrical stage to the music charts, "The Impossible Dream" has been recorded and covered by over 50 artists, including The Temptations, Elvis Presley, and Josh Groban.

Of course, Boyle's rendition of "The Impossible Dream" is a certified must-hear.

Susan Boyle sounds heavenly while singing "The Impossible Dream"

Boyle's version of "The Impossible Dream," recorded for her sixth studio album Hope, delivers all of the hallmark vulnerability and emotion the ballad demands. Listen, below:

Susan Boyle is returning to entertainment in 2025

Speaking of dreams, some of Boyle's are coming true as she returns to entertainment after an extended hiatus. She wrote on Instagram in May, "Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between. I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks."

"I’m back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can’t wait for you to hear about," Boyle wrote on Instagram in April. "More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me and I’m more determined and excited than ever."

