Keith Urban & Pink's Voices Blend Together Perfectly Singing This Raw Breakup Song

Who would have predicted that Aussie country artist (and The Voice Mega Mentor!) Keith Urban would sound so right singing alongside pop-punk belter, Pink? But their voices blended perfectly on "One Too Many," their duet from Urban's 2020 album, The Speed Of Now pt. 1.

The pair performed the song on The Voice for the 2020 live finale after premiering via a prerecorded video at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music awards, in a "two room duet" (COVID pandemic-safe!) ou can check out below.

About "One Too Many" by Keith Urban and Pink

The song is about a couple trying to reconcile after distancing themselves with silence and booze. Urban chose Pink as his collaborator because, as he told music publications, "Her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time.”

The lyrics to "One Too Many" by Keith Urban and Pink

Yeah, yeah

I don't remember much about last night

Woke up on a couch sunrise

Saw the living room

Through these bloodshot eyes of mine

Cold sober

You didn't like that I come home late

4 a.m. but it's a Friday, babe

And I've been working hard

Can't you give me some space

'Stead of shouting out, "Oh my God"

Whoa, oh yeah

Whoa, oh yeah

I go out with some new friends

But it just makes me miss you more

More

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

So now I'm the one that's crying

I didn't wanna call 'cause I didn't wanna fight

I swear that I was trying, yeah

But everybody falls when their head's a little high

And I've never meant to get so out my mind

With you playing cool, just pretending it's fine

Oh, we've been 'round, 'round, 'round this

Too many times before

Whoa, oh yeah

Whoa, oh yeah

I go out with some new friends

But it just makes me miss you more

More

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

I don't know how lucky

How lucky I am, I am, I am, no

I guess sometimes I should give more of a damn

A damn, a damn about you

I don't know how lucky

How lucky I am, I am, I am, no

I know we're both stubborn

Push each other's buttons

I'd rather do it with you, but

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone, yeah

And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

Come take me home

Yeah, I've had one too many

