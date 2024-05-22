Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Keith Urban & Pink's Voices Blend Together Perfectly Singing This Raw Breakup Song
The country star and pop chart-topper came together for a brilliant duet.
Who would have predicted that Aussie country artist (and The Voice Mega Mentor!) Keith Urban would sound so right singing alongside pop-punk belter, Pink? But their voices blended perfectly on "One Too Many," their duet from Urban's 2020 album, The Speed Of Now pt. 1.
The pair performed the song on The Voice for the 2020 live finale after premiering via a prerecorded video at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music awards, in a "two room duet" (COVID pandemic-safe!) ou can check out below.
About "One Too Many" by Keith Urban and Pink
The song is about a couple trying to reconcile after distancing themselves with silence and booze. Urban chose Pink as his collaborator because, as he told music publications, "Her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time.”
The lyrics to "One Too Many" by Keith Urban and Pink
Yeah, yeah
I don't remember much about last night
Woke up on a couch sunrise
Saw the living room
Through these bloodshot eyes of mine
Cold sober
You didn't like that I come home late
4 a.m. but it's a Friday, babe
And I've been working hard
Can't you give me some space
'Stead of shouting out, "Oh my God"
Whoa, oh yeah
Whoa, oh yeah
I go out with some new friends
But it just makes me miss you more
More
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?
I know I'm proud
But I've had one too many
Come take me home
So now I'm the one that's crying
I didn't wanna call 'cause I didn't wanna fight
I swear that I was trying, yeah
But everybody falls when their head's a little high
And I've never meant to get so out my mind
With you playing cool, just pretending it's fine
Oh, we've been 'round, 'round, 'round this
Too many times before
Whoa, oh yeah
Whoa, oh yeah
I go out with some new friends
But it just makes me miss you more
More
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?
I know I'm proud
But I've had one too many
Come take me home
I don't know how lucky
How lucky I am, I am, I am, no
I guess sometimes I should give more of a damn
A damn, a damn about you
I don't know how lucky
How lucky I am, I am, I am, no
I know we're both stubborn
Push each other's buttons
I'd rather do it with you, but
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone, yeah
And I keep second-guessing where did I go wrong?
I know I'm proud
But I've had one too many
Come take me home
Come take me home
Yeah, I've had one too many
