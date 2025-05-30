The AGT Season 12 winner has done it again!

Darci Lynne Sang "All That Jazz" with Her Mouth Closed & Nailed the Hardest Note

Darci Lynne is back with another impromptu social media song cover—and she's brought an old friend with her.

In an April 25 Instagram video, the America's Got Talent Season 12 winner broke out a closed-mouth rendition of "All That Jazz" from the musical Chicago. And she treated fans to some classic back-and-forth banter between herself and her puppet pal Petunia.

"Guys, it's honestly been a while since me and Petunia have done a sing-off," Lynne said.

"Yeah, too long since I've humbled her," Petunia snapped back.

With that, Lynne launched into the familiar opening words of "All That Jazz," showcasing her incredible inflections and tone that made her an all-time AGT fan favorite. She's a natural-born performer!

Of course, Lynne saved the best for last in the form of Petunia taking her turn—and crushing it.

Don't ask us how Lynne can hit even high notes with her mouth closed, but it happened, and fans are rightfully blown away. Even Lynne was surprised at the impressive range of her puppet friend!

"Uh-huh, yeah. Take that," Petunia bragged.

It's been a long time since Lynne first appeared on the AGT stage in Season 12 and won the competition. In a 2024 Parade interview, the star revealed how winning AGT affected her career.

"Oh, my gosh. Well, it changed my life completely," she said. "I went on the road first thing when I turned 13 after the show, and I traveled to all 50 states before I turned 18. I've done three different tours, shows, over the last seven years since I won, so it's been an incredible ride so far. I've gotten to do amazing, amazing things. I've reached so many people with this out-of-the-box talent, it's been amazing. And now I have the luxury of exploring other avenues of entertainment, like writing music. That's something I've come to be really, really passionate about, so I'm really on that road right now."

What to know about "All That Jazz"

Released in 1975, "All That Jazz" is the opening number in the award-winning musical Chicago. It was originally sung by Chita Rivera on the musical's original cast album.

The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Liza Minelli and The Voice Season 27 Battle Advisor Kate Hudson.