Susan Boyle & an Exciting Male Artist Did a Power Ballad Duet with a Rock Choir

The Got Talent legend floored her fans again with this cover from The Greatest Showman.

Susan Boyle knew she needed an epic song to open her 2019 album, Ten — something that resonated with fans and new listeners alike.

That song turned out to be "A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, and she asked a very special artist to duet it with her: English singer Michael Ball. The track set the tone for the rest of the album, which sees the Got Talent alum covering songs like "Stand by Me," "500 Miles," and "Climb Every Mountain."

“A Million Dreams” is a triumphant, inspirational ballad that encourages listeners to follow their dreams and make the impossible a reality. Boyle knows a thing or two about this sentiment, given her own unbelievable journey from unknown performer to one of the most well-known singers in the world. (As fans know, a 2009 Britain’s Got Talent Audition turned Boyle into an overnight sensation. Got Talent Judge and Executive Producer Simon Cowell said she "changed the rulebook" on pop stardom in that moment.)

Boyle's "A Million Dreams" cover is a stunning showcase of her ability to tackle high notes. But some of the best parts of the song come from the background vocals provided by the famous U.K. Rock Choir. They perfectly complement Boyle’s angelic musical delivery.

Boyle and Ball's harmonies are rock-solid here. Ball is a natural baritone, and his voice is a lovely contrast to Boyle’s mezzo-soprano range.

In a 2020 Ticketmaster Discover interview, Boyle spoke about the songs on Ten and why she picked them.

“You give people something new,” she said. “It’s sort of like what the fans wanted – they wanted something new, and I wanted to surprise them.”

Susan Boyle at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on February 18, 2020; Michael Ball performs at Eventim Apollo on March 17, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty Images; Robin Little/Redferns

What to know about “A Million Dreams”

"A Million Dreams" was originally performed by Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, and Michelle Williams in the 2017 film The Greatest Showman. It's the second track off The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, an album that earned an American Music Award nomination in 2018 for Favorite Soundtrack.

The iconic song has been covered by many prominent artists, including Christina Aguilera, AGT’s Loren Allred, and P!nk, whose version was certified platinum by the RIAA in November 2022.