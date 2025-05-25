"I have a feeling we may be looking at a star," Judge Simon Cowell gushed after her AGT Season 12 audition.

9-Year-Old Angelica Hale Belting "Rise Up" on AGT Is Mind-Blowing: "Your Voice is Huge"

When 9-year-old Angelica Hale stepped onto the America's Got Talent stage in Season 12, no one could have predicted that such a powerhouse voice could come from someone so young. But from the moment Hale met Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum and instantly charmed the crowd, Hale stole the show.

For Hale's Season 12 audition, she delivered a spectacular rendition of Andra Day's "Rise Up" that had the audience mesmerized from the moment she began singing. Boasting the vocal range of someone decades beyond her nine years, Hale soared from impressive low note to angelic high note with jaw-dropping grace. The Judges were stunned by the performance, with Hale's rich and emotional delivery inspiring the crowd to begin cheering along. By the time Hale reached the song's triumphant final chorus, the audience was roaring with praise for Hale's hypnotic vocals and mind-boggling stage presence. And all that talent before reaching middle school!

As Hale finished her number, the crowd was going wild for the young singer and her larger-than-life voice. Boasting a talent well beyond her age, you can bet the Judges were blown away.

The Judges gushed over Angelica Hale's AGT audition

"Well, this shouldn't actually happen," Cowell raved once the crowd finally settled. "You're tiny. Your voice is huge. I have a feeling we may be looking at a star in the future."

"Wow, I had goosebumps everywhere. You are a clever little girl," Klum said with praise. "And you said you want to be a superstar, I think that might happen for you, let me tell you."

"You are so special, and your voice is so amazing," Mel B gushed. "Thank you so much for sharing this with us today."

"By the way, Mel B!" the darling Hale piped up. "You're my favorite Judge!"

"Yes!" Mel B jumped with joy as Cowell playfully hit his buzzer. Mel B then ran onstage to shower Hale with kisses and a big hug. To say Hale was ecstatic is an understatement.

"I predict that all your dreams are going to come true," Mandel told the young girl before polling the panel of Judges for their approval. After each Judge gave Hale their wholehearted yes, Hale twirled with joy as she realized her dreams of competing on AGT were coming true.

Angelica Hale during her audition in America's Got Talent Season 12, Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How far did Angelica Hale make it on AGT? Hale's AGT run was nothing short of incredible; after getting to the Judges Cuts round, Hale secured a Golden Buzzer from guest Judge Chris Hardwick with her dynamite cover of Alicia Key's "Girl on Fire." Hale's Live Show performances were just as show-stopping as she continued to dazzle viewers with her electrifying voice. After finishing Season 12 in second place, Hale became the youngest runner-up in AGT history.

What is Angelica Hale doing after AGT? Since AGT, Hale has continued to crush her entertainment career, appearing at various public events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. She has delivered energizing performances for the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Atlanta Braves, to name a few of her exciting game day highlights. Hale has also returned to television screens numerous times, appearing on TODAY, Access Hollywood, and the Hallmark Channel. As for her budding acting career, Hale has appeared in the television series Chuggington and T.O.T.S. and made her film debut in 2020's American Reject. Hale's passion for music thrives amid her acting career; she has over 30,000 listeners on Spotify and 3 million subscribers on YouTube, releasing several singles and EPs since her AGT beginnings. In 2022, Hale even shared a goosebump-inducing reprise of "Rise Up," showcasing her tremendous growth over the years. The excitement doesn't end there. Now 17 years old, Hale has taken her immense talents to Broadway as Trisha in Boop! The Musical.

