Lea Michele Embodied Rachel Berry Belting Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License"

Gleeks, you don't wanna miss this. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lea Michele revived her most famous role, Glee protagonist Rachel Berry, for a stunning performance of Olivia Rodrigo's ode to teenage heartbreak "Drivers License."

"I picked this song because I’m on tour right now and I’m singing a lot of songs from Glee and from Broadway, but I do this section in my show: If Glee were on television right now, what would Rachel Berry be singing?" Michele explained after her performance. "The minute I heard 'Drivers License' I was like, 'That’s such a Rachel Berry song.'"

The lyrics fit the character almost too well. If you somehow missed it, Glee was about a high school show choir. On the series, Rachel pined for quarterback Finn (the late Cory Monteith) who, at the start of the show, was dating cheerleader Quinn (Dianna Agron). So when the song talks about the object of the singer's desire being with "that blonde girl" who makes the singer "insecure," it's a perfect encapsulation of how Rachel felt during the show's first season.

Other songs Rachel Berry might sing these days? Probably a few numbers off Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department album and a deeply misunderstood rendition of a Chappell Roan hit, if we had to guess. Michele is on tour across the country now.

Lea Michele poses at the opening night of the new Bobby Darin musical "Just in Time" on Broadway at The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23, 2025 in New York City; Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

