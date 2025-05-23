Adam David's Earth-Shattering Hozier "Take Me to Church" Cover Is Rock Nirvana

The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David can sing anything. Truly.

In a February 26 Instagram video, David — who helped Coach Michael Bublé get his second straight victory on The Voice — shared an unreal cover of Hozier's "Take Me to Church" that showcases his powerful talent.

Everything from the song's iconic "Amen" pre-chorus to the soaring, singalong refrain sounds so effortless when David sings them.

This cover is another example of the virtuosic singing capabilities David brought to The Voice all season, particularly during the Live Shows. Thankfully, he took a break from posting covers and rested his voice before singing one last time for America's vote — at the request of his very smart Coach, Bublé.

"I would call him up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club like Tuesday and Wednesday,’” Bublé told NBC Insider about the advice he gave David before Live Shows. "Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He’d say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I’m like, ‘Please, stop. Just stop gigging.' But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore. The young acts, they don't do it. There's no place to do it. But he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."

What to know about "Take Me to Church" by Hozier

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B"; Hozier attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Released in 2013 by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, "Take Me to Church" made the artist a household name, quickly rocketing to the top of the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart before reaching number-two on the Hot 100.

At the time, nothing sounded like it on the radio. "If you'd taken a song with a slow tempo and a heavy subject matter to Top 40 a year ago they would have looked at you like you were crazy," said Columbia Records exec Justin Eshak in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview. "But there's been a shift due to artists like Sam Smith. The music is connecting because when it gets on the air it's such a sharp juxtaposition to the existing material on Top 40 radio."