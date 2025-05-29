The 34-year-old made his mark on The Voice in more ways than one.

Adam David Just Achieved Something Only 2 Other Voice Winners in History Have

The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David made history on the show for a very cool reason.

No, we're not talking about how the singer-songwriter led Team Bublé to victory, making Michael Bublé the only Coach ever to win their first two seasons of the show. We're talking about another distinction that the 34-year-old Florida native shares with only two other Voice winners. David is now only the third person in history to win The Voice after only earning a 1-Chair Turn during the Blind Auditions!

As longtime viewers know, many previous show winners started their journey with 3 or 4-Chair Turns, including Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez, who received one of the quickest 4-Chair Turns in history, and Season 25 winner Asher HaVon, who earned a 3-Chair Turn.

But there was something different about David's Blind Audition. His soulful, unexpected take on Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way" had Kelsea Ballerini mouthing "wow" and John Legend dancing in his Coach chair, but they never pressed their respective buttons. (Neither did Adam Levine, for that matter.)

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Fortunately, David's under-the-radar and effortless performance struck a chord with Bublé, who ended up being the only Coach to turn around for him.

Sometimes a 1-Chair Turn is all you need to win it all!

Artists who won The Voice after 1-Chair Turn Blind Auditions

Chris Blue on The Voice Season 12, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It's been nearly 10 seasons since an Artist took their 1-Chair Turn and parlayed it into winning The Voice. Chris Blue became the first Artist to ever do it in Season 12, with Jake Hoot pulling it off in Season 17.

Jake Hoot on The Voice Season 17, Episode 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

On the Season 27 post-finale red carpet, Bublé revealed what was going through his head after hearing David for the first time.

"I was just a fan, and I just love good music," Bublé explained. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

Considered one of the underdogs in Season 27, David spoke about the mental hurdles he had to overcome to keep his focus in the competition.

"There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing," he said. "I asked myself, 'How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?' It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here, and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

In a May 2025 interview with Parade, the Season 27 winner spoke about what's next in his burgeoning career.

“I'm grateful. I'm excited. I've had little bouts of being overwhelmed, but then I quickly realized, man, this is what I've wanted,” David said. “This is what I've been working for. It's been a grind for so long, and the work doesn't stop here. Now the work really starts, but it's the work that I've been wanting to do. So, I'm very excited.”