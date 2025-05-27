The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star can do anything — including flex like a pop star.

Tom Cruise Was So Smooth in His “Can’t Feel My Face” Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon

There's seemingly nothing Tom Cruise can't or won't do, so it should be no surprise that his list of talents includes lip syncing. The legendary action star's ability to act like he's singing should have never been in question, and yet it feels like a delightful surprise.

In honor of Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning's release on May 23, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon released a full version of the star's 2015 lip sync performance of The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face." It was a lip sync battle, but Fallon's performance doesn't need to be included for it to be clear that Cruise won. After all, it's still a topic of conversation 10 years later.

Watch the lip sync below.

Tom Cruise's "Can't Feel My Face

The lip sync came up during a May 2025 chat between Fallon and The Weeknd on The Tonight Show. The Weeknd shared that Cruise's performance "helped the song."

"It helped it peak to the record-breaking top, thanks to him, thanks to the biggest movie star in the world," the singer told Fallon.

After publicly thanking Cruise, The Weeknd jokingly promoted The Final Reckoning to pay the star back for the favor, and Cruise one-upped him in a big way. After seeing him on The Tonight Show, Cruise invited The Weeknd to the Final Reckoning premiere, where they finally met on the red carpet. They took photos together, briefly chatted, and just generally brought the whole story full circle. So now we wait for the inevitable collab!

Cruise has shown off other skills on The Tonight Show

In 2017, he starred alongside Fallon in a scene from The Mummy written by a child and masterfully delivered the line, "How dare you! I'm going to throw one of my bones at you, OK?" And in 2018, he played Mad Libs with Fallon to create a spy scene they subsequently acted out together. Cruise wasn't able to keep a straight face while responding to a mission (about vintage sneakers) by saying, "Come 'ere, darlin,'" and "Where the doodyhead are we gonna get 1,000,256 sofas?"

More recently, Cruise helped Fallon surprise a military mom during a game of "What's Behind Me?" and participated in a performance of the Mission: Impossible theme song with Fallon, The Roots, and his Final Reckoning co-stars.

