Who Is AGT's “Heartthrob” Connecticut Rapper Micah Palace?

The TikTok creator performed his original song, "No Sabo", in both Spanish and English.

Rapper Micah Palace is emerging as an early fan favorite on Season 20 of America's Got Talent. The TikTok creator (follow him @michahpalace) Connecticut native is not only easy on the eyes, he's catchy to the ears, singing and rapping in both English and Spanish to danceable original hooks.

Just before his Audition, though, he was a touch nervous. Palace tried out during the first night of Auditions, and he had to go right after the Golden Buzzer-winning Lightwire. "I don’t know why you guys put me after them!" Palace said to Host Terry Crews backstage. Always looking on the bright side, he added, "They say pressure makes diamonds. I’ve been under pressure my whole life."

"Growing up, I always loved entertaining people. And so in high school I was always doing talent shows each year," Palace revealed, admitting, "It wasn’t that great. I got made fun of for it a little bit. A lot of silly things that I probably shouldn’t have done. So mom if you’re watching this, I’m sorry that I’ve done these things. I love you."

What song did Micah Palace perform?

Palace didn't have to say a word to get a positive reaction from the audience, who saw his adorable smile and colorful jacket and were immediately on his side. He introduced himself as being "from Connecticut between New York and Boston," then launched into his live-mixed song, instructing the audience to clap their hands.

"I’m that young Latino sipping’ on Tito’s, eatin' burritos..." he rapped energetically. By the time his song was finished, the whole audience was on their feet.

The song was called "No Sabo," which is an incorrect Spanish translation of "I don't know." As Palace explained, "'No Sabo' is a term to make fun of kids who came from Latin descent but don’t speak a lot of Spanish."

He added of the upbeat track, "I do speak Spanish. But I grew up in an Argentine household in America so I never felt like I belonged in either culture. So this is for everybody who feels like they don’t belong."

Referring to the ironing board on stage, Judge Simon Cowell told him, "I didn’t know what was gonna happen when I saw that," and added, "I actually really liked the song. I really did. You're a little heartthrob."

The other Judges were in agreement, with Mel B. calling him "brilliant," and Howie Mandel observing, "America is made up of everyone and I think a lot of people feel like you."

In the end, Palace got four yeses, and did a backflip from happiness.