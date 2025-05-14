Mel B’s Fiancé Rory McPhee Prepared the Loveliest Proposal Speech: "He Told Me..."

The America's Got Talent Judge and her hair stylist fiancé have been engaged since 2022.

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is blissfully in love with her soon-to-be husband, Rory McPhee. With a wedding on the horizon, the America's Got Talent Judge can’t resist gushing about her fiancé as they prepare to say "I do."

In recent years, the former Spice Girl has opened up about how she’s healed after an “abusive” marriage, and has credited McPhee with helping her trust and love again. "He’s very special. He’s a very confident man, and that, to me, is a man," she told Us Weekly in May 2025. "He makes me feel so safe."

The mother of three — daughters Phoenix, Angel, and Madison — has been in wedding planning mode and has even shared a few exciting details about what’s on the books so far. Read on to learn all her fiancé, their sweet proposal story, and wedding details like who’s designing Scary Spice’s dress.

Who is Mel B’s fiancé, Rory McPhee? Mel B is engaged to Rory McPhee, a hair stylist and entrepreneur based in Leeds, England. In his Instagram bio, McPhee describes himself as a “hair cutting and curly specialist.” McPhee is also the co-founder of multiple salons including RJ Men’s, Rory James, and LAB. Additionally, he’s an ambassador for the hair brand Redken as well as Lee Stafford Education, a not-for-profit hairdressing course that’s partnered with colleges in the UK.

How did Mel B meet her fiancé? Mel B shared on TODAY that McPhee was a “family friend” before they began dating, and it was his nurturing expertise in hair that helped them connect on a more romantic level. “He’s a family friend, great hairdresser,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a March 2024 interview, adding that a different hairdresser in LA left her hair “terrible.” “It was short and fried,” she recalled. ”So when I went back to England, [McPhee] would come over and give me hair treatments and get my natural curls back. And as he was nurturing my curls back, I guess he was nurturing my trust and belief in a relationship.”

Mel B and Rory McPhee are seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswald’s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

How did Rory McPhee propose to Mel B? When McPhee proposed to Mel B in October 2022, the AGT Judge had no idea he was going to pop the question, revealing on TODAY that she even felt a “bit sick” the morning it happened. “He took me to my favorite hotel, Cliveden, and I said, ‘I’m not going anywhere unless we bring the dogs.’ So I’ve got my two Rottweilers, my little Cookie, and the whole room is decked out in flowers,” she shared in March 2024. Even after seeing the flowers, she thought it was the hotel that had gone above and beyond. “I was like, ‘God, they've really made an effort with this hotel room, haven’t they?’” she recalled. “And then it started to sink in.” “Then he just got down on one knee and I went, ‘Oh, my God!’ I was in my walking clothes, hair up in a bun,” she continued. “And he did a whole spiel to me about me being his best friend. I didn’t really listen to most of it because I was like, ‘He’s got down on one knee! Oh, my God! Wait, where are the dogs?’ It was just beautiful.’” In a 2022 interview with Hello! Magazine, McPhee said he was “so nervous” before he proposed. “I was so nervous, my lips were trembling," he shared. “I'd spent ages writing down all these things I wanted to say, but when it came to it, I just babbled." “It was lovely. He told me he loved me, that I was his best friend and that he wanted to be with me for the rest of our lives,” Mel B added in the same interview. "For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savor that.”

Rory McPhee asked for Mel B’s late father for his blessing to propose

While Mel B’s father, Martin Brown, sadly passed away in 2017 following a battle with myeloma cancer, McPhee made a meaningful gesture to ensure he was included in this special moment.

“He knew my dad before he passed,” she shared on TODAY in March 2024. “He went to my dad’s grave, so he told me afterwards, and asked for my hand in marriage. I mean, not that my dad could say anything … but it was so lovely.”

“And he kept this ring — he designed it himself — for three months in his sock drawer,” she added. “It’s beautiful.”

Victoria Beckham designed Mel B’s wedding dress

The Spice Girls at the MTV Video Music Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York City. L-R: Posh Spice (Victoria Adams), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), Scary Spice (Melanie Brown), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm). Photo: Victor Malafronte/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In November 2024, Mel B announced on Instagram that she was “sooooo excited” to be in the midst of wedding planning and the big day was “getting close.” One detail that’s already been revealed? Victoria Beckham, a.k.a Posh Spice, has designed her wedding dress for their upcoming ceremony.

“Victoria actually designed my dress and my mum’s dress. It’s such a beautiful honor to get,” Mel B told Kotb and Bush Hager on TODAY in January 2024, adding that she wants to “really go for it” and have multiple dresses.

“I don't think it would be fair to just have one. Just have as many as you want — at least three, right?" she added. "One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony — very proper at this church, St. Paul’s [Cathedral]. And then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit more less… You know, I actually don't know!”

In May 2025, Mel B shared a sweet video of her wedding dress fitting, which she attended with her daughter Phoenix.

Mel B and Rory McPhee are getting married in the same church as Princess Diana

Mel B appears in Season 1 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League; Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara Photo: NBC/Getty Images

Mel B revealed on TODAY in January 2024 that she and McPhee are planning to exchange their vows at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, which is where Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s royal wedding took place in 1981.

She shared that they’re able to get married there because she is an “MBE,” a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Prince William honored her with the award in 2022 for her charitable work with Women's Aid, a grassroots organization working to end domestic abuse and support survivors.

“So I got an MBE for all my charity work that I’ve been doing," she shared on TODAY. “It was actually Prince William that gave me my little honorary badge. And it’s quite a big deal. I didn’t realize how much of a big deal it was until I started reading about it, and then I started getting really nervous. It was really lovely. So because of that, I am going to get married in the same church as Princess Diana.”

Mel B has not shared if they’ve yet to secure a wedding date at the church but told The Sun that it’s in the works. “They only do a small number of weddings a year,” she said. “So we are on the waiting list.”