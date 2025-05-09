Reality Fans Rejoice! Peacock Announces All-New & Returning Unscripted Series: Traitors, House of Villains & More

Expanding its slate of award-winning unscripted television, Peacock has announced new series greenlights and the return of some of your favorite unscripted shows.

Viewers are getting new original docuseries, including Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, and season three of House of Villains. We’ll dig into captivating true crime from Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets to The Idaho Student Murders. This summer will be a summer of love with the return of Love Island USA, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, and Love Island Games.

In Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, viewers will get an exclusive look behind the scenes of Universal’s resort theme parks, including the highly anticipated Epic Universe, opening May 22, 2025. And that’s just for starters; new series start arriving this summer and the hits keep coming through early 2026.

Read on to learn more about what's on its way to Peacock!

New unscripted series coming soon to Peacock

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together

Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together follows the electrifying ups and downs of musical power couple Nelly and Ashanti Haynes. Viewers will be a fly on the wall as the couple navigate their relationship and their careers. Can they work together to overcome their challenges and keep love alive? Find out when Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together premieres with 8, 30-minute episodes, on Peacock in June 2025.

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off

In this six-part docuseries, Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends (Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark) embark on a 4-week girls' trip across the African continent. Together, they explore their connection to the continent, share secrets, grow, and heal together. It’s heartfelt and emotional, but with Tiffany Haddish in the driver’s seat there’s certain to be plenty of laughs. Premiering with 6 one-hour episodes Fall 2025.

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks

Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando

This three-part documentary series explores Universal’s iconic theme park experiences through unprecedented access, rare archival footage and interviews with directors, producers, executives, and celebrities. The series also provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the unveiling of Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe. The complete docuseries drops on Peacock all at once on July 24, 2025.

Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets

Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets explores the life and aftermath of the alleged killer in three, one-hour episodes. The series goes inside the suspect's home and meets with the people who know him, shining a spotlight on a violent double life. Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets hits Peacock in June 2025.

The Idaho Student Murders

Produced in connection with the podcast The Idaho Massacre, from KT Studios and iHeartMedia, The Idaho Student Murders is a feature-length documentary focusing on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a criminology student accused of brutally murdering four University of Idaho students. Through interviews with the victims’ family and friends, The Idaho Student Murders attempts to get to the bottom of what really happened, premiering on Peacock Summer 2025.

House of Villains

Host Joel McHale appears in Season 1 of House of Villains. Photo: Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Hosted by Joel McHale, House of Villains brings together some of the most notorious villains from reality television and pits them against one another for $200,000 and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. The series returns for Season 3 with 10 all new episodes hitting Peacock in early 2026.

Previously announced unscripted series coming to Peacock

Love Island USA

Love Island USA. Photo: Peacock

Love Island USA creates volatile romantic entanglements to see how people will behave and puts it all in front of the cameras for us to watch. It begins with a group of sexy singles looking for love, set to the backdrop of a beautiful Fijian villa. As the series progresses, singles will be paired up and new relationships will blossom. But things get really wild when new “bombshell” singles arrive on the island, bringing plenty of temptation and drama with them. Love Island USA premieres on Peacock on June 3, 2025.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Love Island: Beyond the Villa catches up with some of our favorite islanders from Love Island Season 6. Viewers will follow JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington as they navigate new careers, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa. See what happens after the credits roll in Love Island: Beyond the Villa, premiering on Peacock Summer 2025.

Love Island Games

This new all-star spin-off brings together fan favorites from international Love Island series, including the UK, USA, and Australia. Love Island Games ups the ante with even more gameplay and couple challenges as some of our favorite Love Islanders from around the globe return to the villa for a second chance at love and a $100,000 prize. Love Island Games premieres on Peacock in late 2025.

Married at First Sight

The name says it all. Married at First Sight follows singles looking for a lifelong partner and who are willing to take a big gamble to pull it off. In Married at First Sight, participants get legally married to a total stranger the moment they meet. They take a leap of faith, throw in together, and hope for the best, with the eyes of the world on them. Married at First Sight premieres in late 2025.

The Traitors

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 6. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming and set at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors pits reality stars and celebrities against one another in a $250,000 game of deception. If the Faithful survive to the end of the game, they’ll split the prize among themselves, but they’ll have to deal with the Traitors, murderous interlopers hoping to kill off the Faithful in the dead of night and take the prize for themselves. Catch an all new murder mystery when The Traitors returns to Peacock in early 2026.