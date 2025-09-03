Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann Look So in Love in Their New Anniversary Selfies

Kumail Nanjiani Forgets His Lines and Misses His Cues as Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann just marked a selfie-worthy milestone that has fans swooning.

On September 1, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate her 21st wedding anniversary with Hermann, and the photos radiated pure love. The highlight was the romantic selfies of the two cozying up together, looking as smitten as they did more than two decades ago in each snapshot.

Since tying the knot in 2004, their marriage has become one of SVU fandom's most beloved partnerships. After all, they did meet on the set of SVU. Over the years, they've built a life rooted in family and unwavering support, raising three children together.

Hargitay's anniversary post garnered thousands of likes and comments, many congratulating the happy couple for over two decades of happy memories together. "♥️Anniversary weekend♥️ #21," Hargitay captioned the sweet post.

Mariska Hargitay never thought marriage "could be this good" until Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 4, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Over two decades later, Hargitay and Hermann remain on cloud nine. The SVU star has opened up on numerous occasions about the delights of growing and starting a family with Hermann, saying that her life with her husband has far surpassed her expectations from marriage.

"We knew that we wanted to be married," Hargitay told People in 2019. "We got married, and we knew that it was going to be good, and I think we both knew, sort of, what we found. We sort of knew that we found the right one."

Hargitay continued, "I never thought it could be this good, and I never knew that I'd be reminded on the journey that I'd marry the right one. That I waited and married the right one, and it's better than I thought it was. Because sometimes you take a snapshot and you go, 'I can't believe this is my life.'"

Chris Meloni's POV of Mariska Hargitay's meet-cute with Peter Hermann

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France; Christopher Meloni attends the New York Special Screening of THUNDERBOLTS hosted by The Cinema Society at iPic Theater on April 30, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

The story of how Hargitay and Hermann met has long been cherished by SVU fans, but Hargitay's longtime co-star Christopher Meloni got to witness the magic first-hand.

Hermann has frequently guest starred on SVU as Manhattan defense attorney Trevor Langan, first introduced in Season 3. Not too long after Trevor met Benson and Stabler for the first time, Meloni noticed sparks flying between Hargitay and Hermann.

"This is the Peter story, from my perspective," Meloni recalled in a February 2021 interview with People. "He's on the show as a guest actor, and I'm looking at her, looking at him, and I'm seeing how she's acting, right? I know her, and I'm like, 'Oh boy. Here we go.' And she's just, 'Tee-hee, tee-hee, I don't even care about him or anything like that.'"

As Hargitay's SVU ride-or-die, it didn't take Meloni long to crack the case of Hermann and Hargitay's budding chemistry. Despite their coy back-and-forth, Meloni's suspicions were correct. "I just thought, 'Oh my God, it's like I'm back in high school, or even grade school.'" Meloni told the magazine. "Sure enough, they start dating." And now they're celebrating 21 years of wedded bliss.

