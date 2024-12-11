All About Ashanti and Nelly's Decades-Long Love Story and New Baby

Ashanti and Nelly: They're not just 2000s hip-hop royalty. They're also a family. The singer and rapper recently tied the knot and welcomed a son together, much to the delight of their fans. Read all about their family life, below.

About Ashanti's husband, Nelly

A singer and rapper, Nelly was born Cornell Haynes II and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. His career broke through in a major way in the summer of 2002, when his song "Hot In Herre" rode the top of the charts for nearly two months straight. Other hits of his includes "Dilemma" with Kelly Rowland, "Over and Over" with Tim McGraw, "Country Grammar," "Ride Wit Me," "Hey Porsche," and "Cruise" with Florida Georgia Line. He also has his own fashion line, AppleBottoms Jeans.

Nelly and Ashanti attend as Nelly celebrates Halloween and his 50th birthday at Guardian Works on November 1st, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off for years

The two had a decade-long romance from 2003 to 2013 before reconnecting at a concert in December 2022. Ashanti and Nelly had so much chemistry performing their song "Body On Me" together, in fact, that fans started wishing they'd get back together. And they more than got their wish.

In September 2023, Nelly confirmed that he and his ex were an item once more. "I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that I don't think was planned," he said in an interview, per Entertainment Tonight.

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed a baby months after a secret wedding

In April 2024, Ashanti announced that she was pregnant with her and Nelly's child, her first. Nelly has two adult children from a previous relationship, and adopted his sister's two kids after her 2005 death, per ET.

Nelly and Ashanti's son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes (nicknamed "KK") arrived on July 18, 2024. A month before their baby was born, journalists discovered that Nelly and Ashanti had quietly tied the knot in Missouri back in December 2023. Once the news was out, Ashanti opened up about the relationship to ET, revealing, "Never in a million years did I think we would be here...After our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again."

Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

But when she realized she (once again) had feelings for her ex, Ashanti explained, they created a much more mature relationship. "The growth has been, like superb, you know, like on both ends," Ashanti said. "We are both at a place where before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days. Now, it's kind of like, 'Alright, you good?' You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it's over...We apologize... It used to take me a little longer to apologize."

She also recalled the intimate moment Nelly chose to pop the question. The pair were in bed watching TV, and the "Foolish" singer was "completely" shocked. "It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment," she told ET, adding, "I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever. I FaceTimed everyone I know... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of all in one."

See Ashanti in NBC's A Motown Christmas

Ashanti is among the superstar lineup of this all-new holiday special. The two-hour event is set for Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock.