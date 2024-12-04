Every Celeb You'll See at NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special in 2024

As always, prepare to be blown away by over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a lineup of musical showstoppers.

The holiday season is only complete with Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC's annual broadcast of the iconic tree lighting ceremony that kicks off the holidays.

How to Watch Watch The 92nd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, December 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Airing live on December 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, this year's event promises to be one of the most dazzling yet, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers, a festive atmosphere, and the beloved tradition of illuminating one of the world's most famous holiday emblems. The Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting has been an annual tradition since 1933, and it's become a global phenomenon throughout the decades thanks to its fun-filled celebration of hope, unity, and the enduring magic of the holiday season.

The 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special is jam-packed with musical talent guaranteed to get viewers into the holiday spirit. So, collect your loved ones and tune in to experience this magical holiday celebration.

Celebrities performing at the 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Jennifer Hudson attends the 15th Governors Awards at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; The Backstreet Boys perform onstage during iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2022 on December 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida; Little Big Town attends CMT Giants: Alabamaon January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee; and Kelly Clarkson appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode BP017. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special is a two-hour live event boasting incredible musical performances to celebrate the season. Broadway star Megan Hilty will grace the stage with her showstopping vocals. The same night, pop icons like the Backstreet Boys will surely deliver a nostalgic and high-energy performance of holiday classics. Jennifer Hudson — applauded far and wide for her electrifying voice — is also set to bring rousing renditions of holiday favorites, and this just scratches the surface of the holiday cheer in store for viewers.

Returning to host for the second year, holiday songstress Kelly Clarkson will bring her signature charm, wit, and powerhouse talent to the night. With two holiday albums and an arsenal of Christmas hits within her portfolio, fans have their fingers crossed for a Clarkson carol (or two).

This year's event has something for everyone, from silky-voiced songstresses to electrifying pop stars. Check out the full list of performers for 2024's Christmas in Rockefeller Center below:

Kelly Clarkson

Backstreet Boys

Dan + Shay

Megan Hilty

Jennifer Hudson

Coco Jones

Little Big Town

RAYE

Thalia

The Radio City Rockettes

Raye attends the BRIT Awards 2024 on March 02, 2024 in London, England; Thalía attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York; Megan Hilty poses at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21, 2024 in New York City; and Coco Jones attends the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

"[The holiday special is] filled with the best music, star-studded surprises, and of course the lighting of the world-famous Christmas tree that is so special," Clarkson gushed during a November episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show after announcing she would host Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Clarkson will be joined by NBC's TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin for the holiday festivities.

Where and how to watch 2024's Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Rocketfeller Center Christmas tree is illuminated during the 90th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City, United States on December 01, 2022. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been a symbol of holiday cheer for over eight decades, and whether you're in New York City or watching at home — you won't want to miss it. Watch NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on Wednesday, December 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC, or stream the ceremony on Peacock.

Psst — if you're a New Yorker or in the Big Apple this holiday season, you can feast your eyes on the Rockefeller spectacle until mid-January 2025. Checking out the tree is free, but crowds gather early to secure the best views. Decorated with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a gigantic Swarovski star, the holiday hallmark is a truly marvelous sight to behold.