Four months after her last day, Hoda Kotb is returning to TODAY for one day only.

When Will Hoda Kotb be on TODAY This Morning? (May 28, 2025)

Hoda Kotb is making a special appearance this morning on TODAY with her former co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Bush Hager excitedly revealed that Kotb will join her on Wednesday, May 28 as her guest co-host on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. “Please lower your TVs because everyone’s about to scream in this studio,” E!'s Justin Slyvester teased before Bush Hager explained that she actually had dropped a few big hints.

“Last week, we gave you a clue about who’s hosting with me. We said a former basketball star turned bestselling author. Who is it?” Bush Hager said. “For one day only! Hoda Kotb is back!”

RELATED: Here's Exactly How to Watch the TODAY Show Live (DETAILS)

So when exactly can you watch Kotb on TODAY this morning? Read on for all the details.

What time will Hoda Kotb be on TODAY this morning? On May 28, 2025, Kotb will join Jenna Bush Hager during the fourth hour of TODAY at 10 a.m. on NBC.

Also on Wednesday, Kotb will be announcing her new wellness project. The day before her guest-hosting appearance on TODAY, Kotb posted a video on Instagram, sharing how excited she was to launch her newest venture.

“It’s the 27th of May and as Jimmy Fallon would put it, one more sleep! One more sleep until we launch our big company tomorrow,” she told her followers. “I am excited about it and let’s have a good day!”

How to watch TODAY

You can watch Kotb’s return to TODAY live by tuning into your local NBC channel tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. To catch the whole broadcast, TODAY airs live from 7 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET.

You can also stream episodes live on NBC.com, with a TV provider login, on Peacock with a Peacock Premium subscription.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb & Her Daughters' Latest Family Update Is Pure Sunshine: "Full Hearts"

What has Hoda Kotb been doing since leaving TODAY? Although she’s no longer on TV every morning, Kotb is still very much part of NBC. In January 2025, Kotb confirmed to TODAY that she will contribute to regular stories on the show, be part of TODAY’s Olympics coverage, and she'll continue putting out new episodes of her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, which now has seven seasons. In 2025, Kotb has welcomed a variety of guests on her podcast including Dwyane Wade, Big Sean, Maria Shriver, Elle Macpherson, and more. Kotb has also been spending lots of quality time with her daughters, Haley and Hope. From seeing musicals to fishing and coloring Easter eggs, they’ve been busy creating lots of special memories together.

Shop TODAY merch!