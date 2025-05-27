Craig Melvin's 11-Year-Old Son Delano Is His Mirror Image in New Summer Pics

The TODAY co-anchor and his two kids hit the beach for a Memorial Day-timed photoshoot.

In a May 22 Instagram post, TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin shared photos from a recent beach photoshoot with his two kids, Delano and Sybil. The family was photographed for the just-released Father and Child, a book celebrating fatherhood in all its forms. The trio wore matching light, beachy colors, and although the sun was behind the clouds that day, everyone looks so happy in the photos. See Craig Melvin and his kids' beach photoshoot here. Delano is looking more like his father every day!

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

In the carousel's caption, Melvin wrote that he was "grateful to have shared this moment with my two kids." So sweet!

In 2023, Melvin told TODAY.com what fatherhood has taught him over the years.

"When you're a parent, 90 percent of it is unscripted. It's taught me patience, for sure," he explained.

Fatherhood is Melvin's top priority, and he's found creative ways to balance his work and home lives.

“I block out Wednesday evenings during basketball season so I can always be at practice," Melvin, who coaches his son's basketball team, told Southern Living. "And so I carve out that time. And people who work with me, they know that no matter what that's – I call it dead time. I'm unreachable and untouchable. And I've done the same thing with my daughter, although it's different because she has not demonstrated any interest so far, at least in organized recreational sports.”

Craig Melvin wrote a book in 2024 that was inspired by his children

Craig Melvin and son Delano in between takes of The TODAY Show on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Like many of his TODAY colleagues, Melvin is a published author, and in 2024, he penned I'm Proud of You, a book about his fatherhood journey. During an interview conducted by Delano in honor of the book's release, Melvin explained to his son why he wrote the book in the first place.

"I wanted to write a book that celebrated fatherhood, that celebrated you, celebrated your sister, that celebrated being a parent," Melvin revealed. "I wanted to write something that you would enjoy, that you would be proud of."

RELATED: Craig Melvin Made a Fashion Snafu on His & Lindsay Czarniak’s Wedding Day in 2011

As much as the big milestones matter in a child's life, Melvin told Delano that the little things matter just as much — and that was the inspiration for the book.

RELATED: How Craig Melvin's College Surprised Him on TODAY

"I remember when you tied your shoes the first time," he continued. "I remember when you made your first basket. I wanted to write something that celebrated the small things."